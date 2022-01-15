Lawsuit accuses Pittsylvania County concert promoter of contract breach, seeks $170K

A lawsuit against Purpose Driven Events accuses the concert promoter of breach of contract for failure to pay for work performed.

Guy P. Riddle, Inc. in Chatham states in its complaint that Purpose Driven Events owes $167,832 for completed work, plus $3,356 in late charges, totaling about $171,188.

“The defendant has been invoiced for completed work, labor, materials and services provided ... and has failed to make timely payment as required by the contract dated Aug. 6, 2021,” the complaint filed Dec. 27 in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court states.

The initial amount for the contract was $107,250, but Purpose Driven Events now owes more.

Guy P. Riddle Inc. seeking the $167,832 plus the $3,356, as well as statutory interest at a rate of 6% from the date of judgment until the debt is paid in full.

The civil complaint seeks all of Riddle’s costs and expenses, including attorneys’ fees.

Work performed by Riddle included construction of two roadways at White Oak Mountain Amphitheater on Lester Lane in Pittsylvania County.

The project included building a 2,500-foot by 20-foot roadway for $61,050 and a second 1,320-foot by 20-foot roadway for $46,200 — a total of $107,250.

“Payment to be made in full no later than 30 days of completion of this scope of work,” the agreement between Riddle and Purpose Drive Events states.

Documents show an Aug. 27 invoice from Riddle to Purpose Driven Events totaling $88,770 for full completion of one road and 60% completion of the second road, and then a subsequent invoice on Sept. 15 in the amount of $18,840 for completion of the second road.

Additional work Riddle performed and billed Purpose Driven Events for included bush hogging, replacement of an existing road culvert, grading and other services and materials, according to invoices.

But an email from Norman Riddle to Purpose Driven Events Chief Operating Officer Terry Wecker expressed concern about the cancellation of the Blue Ridge Country Festival that was scheduled Oct. 1-3, 2021. That event has been postponed until May 13-15.

“As you can imagine, I’m concerned about getting paid for all the material [gravel] and other that we have done for Purpose Driven Events,” Riddle wrote in an email dated Sept. 23. “Can you enlighten me on when I may be receiving a check for the work we’ve done so far? Thanks.”

Wecker responded just minutes later, “Please don’t be concerned.”

Wecker added that the event has had to be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I apologize for the delay,” she wrote. “We have a lot of service providers needing attention and we are working through them both carefully and efficiently as possible.”

Subsequent emails from Sept. 30 through the month of October show Riddle repeatedly asking Wecker when the company can expect to be paid, and Wecker reassuring Riddle.

“We will ultimately pay the entirety of the bill, but as we are waiting on funds back from the county and other entities it is proving to be taking more time than initially promised,” Wecker wrote in an Oct. 11 email to Riddle.

On Oct. 26, Riddle wrote, “Hey Terry. We need to get a check. Any idea when we are going to receive it?”

Wecker responded the next day.

“We are working on liquidating some real estate to cover this and a few other outstanding invoices,” Wecker wrote. “With all of the added fees we received from service providers [not you] we need to find other ways to cover expenditures. We are also waiting on some outstanding invoices. I should have an update by the end of the week. I am truly sorry for the delay Norman.”

An email dated Nov. 19 from executive assistant Jade Brunton with Purpose Drive Events told Riddle that Guy P. Riddle would be paid for its services within the next month and a half.

“We are pleased to inform you we are in the midst of a large acquisition; and due to this, will be able to have our account paid in full within the next 45 days” Brunton wrote. “Again, we sincerely thank you for your patience during this time. We have remained incredibly committed to ensuring that we reach a complete resolution on everything with you, and are now very close to doing so.”

Riddle’s attorney, Timothy Fisk, did not return a call to his office. Purpose Driven Events also did not comment on the lawsuit.

