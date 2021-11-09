Lawsuit claims fraud in purchase of former Dan River building for new Danville police station

A federal lawsuit claims the November 2019 sale of the former Dan River Inc. property on Memorial Drive to the city for a new police station was fraudulent.
Tim Norton and his company, Norhurst Properties Danville, LLC, states in his lawsuit that the parties involved in the $17.7 million deal — including developer Ed Walker, realtor and Danville City Councilman James Buckner and Hampton Wilkins — were enriched by being able to flip the property at 2291 Memorial Drive to the Danville Police Department through a lease-purchase arrangement.
"This action seeks to disgorge the profits earned by that fraud and/or rescind the fraudulent transaction from 2019," the complaint, filed in U.S. District Court, states.
The lawsuit was filed Sept. 13 in U.S. District Court's Western District of Virginia in Danville. A hearing date has not yet been set.
The lawsuit seeks rescission — or reversal — of Norton/Norhurst's sale of the property to Walker and the companies, RE Prospects, LLC, and 2291 Schoolfield, LLC. If the court were to grant the rescission, Norton and Norhurst would replace Walker in the deal with the city.
If it is not possible to rescind the transaction, the lawsuit then seeks - as an alternative - the profits gained by Walker and the two companies in the deal.
Norton/Norhurst sold the property to Walker in 2019 for $987,740, and then the city bought it from Walker on Nov. 20, 2019. The property is currently being revamped for the new police headquarters. The project is expected to be complete by summer 2022.
"The entire deal was an enormous windfall for the developer who was receiving $17.7 million from the city over eight years plus the right to a cash flow ad infinitum from leasing the police headquarters site plus the development rights to the two prime commercial lots," the lawsuit states.
Walker's Richmond-based attorney, Hal Johnson, said the lawsuit has no merit.
“The claims alleged in Mr. Norton’s lawsuit are factually and legally baseless," Johnson told the Danville Register & Bee via email. "Mr. Walker plans to vigorously defend those claims, and we look forward to the opportunity to present our case in court. Beyond that, I am not able to comment on pending litigation.“
Buckner said, "I've hired an attorney to file a motion to dismiss and we will be defending myself vigorously through this process. The truth will prevail."
The lawsuit is a "classic case of 'seller's remorse,'" Walker argues in his brief in support of a motion to dismiss.
"Now, after more than two years in which the Walker defendants expended enormous time and resources to envision, plan, and develop the property for a number of potential end users and, ultimately, into the new headquarters for the police department, plaintiffs want to renege on the sale of the property and claim the fruits of the Walker defendants' work for themselves," the brief states.
The project includes historic renovation of the existing building, with the developer using historic tax credits to lower the project's cost, and construction of a new building on a separate lot for $8 million.
The property, including the existing structure being renovated at 2291 Memorial Drive, will be subdivided from the rest of the property and it would be leased for 15 years by the city, with a first right of refusal on the property beginning in the eighth year.
The lease payment will be about $965,000 per year, with the payment to be reduced to $720,000 per year in the eighth year of the lease.
The additional, new building would be next to the existing structure and the developer will finance the cost of construction under the following terms: a $2.9 million upfront payment toward specific tenant up-fits and $546,885.12 per year for seven years with a $2.8 million balloon payment on the first day of year eight.
Background
The lawsuit alleges Norton and Norhurst were led to believe that an out-of-state corporation was interested in buying the property to locate corporate offices there. But the property ended up being sold to Walker, who was able to flip the property by selling it to the city for construction of a new police headquarters, according to the complaint.
Attorney and state Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, is representing Norton and Norhurst in the case. Norhurst and and Norton are also being represented by former Delegate Ward Armstrong, a Martinsville attorney.
"The client had been fooled into selling the property, thinking it was going to an out-of-state corporation," Petersen told the Register & Bee last week. "The property was being purchased so it could be flipped to the city as part of what appears to be a large development deal."
Norton would not comment on the record for this story.
Norton and Norhurst claim that Norton had previously offered a similar lease-to-purchase deal to the Danville Police Department, which would have included a five-year lease at an average annual cost of $145,200 with an option to buy it for $1.45 million at the end of the lease period.
But on July 1, 2019, Wilkins, of Wilkins & Co., which had listed the property, told Norton the department was no longer interested in buying it, the lawsuit alleges.
The next day, Wilkins notified Norton about a new prospective buyer via his agent, Buckner. However, the buyer, who turned out to be Walker, wanted confidentiality, according to the complaint.
Buckner told Norton the buyer was negotiating directly with the city and must remain anonymous until the city announced its arrival, the lawsuit claims. Norton was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which provided that he would not ask about the mysterious buyer or discuss details regarding the possible purchase of the property, according to the complaint.
Norton proceeded under the assumption that the city no longer wanted the Memorial Drive property for a police station, the lawsuit alleges.
But the Walker defendants, which include Walker, 2291 Schoolfield LLC and RE Prospects LLC, had no obligation to reveal their identity or plans for the property, Walker's brief argues.
Further, "Plaintiffs [Norton and Norhurst] do not allege the existence of such a duty, and, in fact, they conceded that there was no such duty when they explicitly agreed to proceed with the transaction with a confidential purchaser," the brief states.
"Plaintiffs could have opted not to negotiate with an undisclosed buyer, but there is no indication in the amended complaint that they raised any objection to proceeding with an anonymous buyer or even pressed the issue," the brief states.
In addition, the Walker parties' request for anonymity was not misleading, "but forthright," and to prevent Walker's identity and reputation from affecting the transaction, the brief agues.
"This request was not a misrepresentation, but a well-reasoned and transparent business decision," the brief states.
Walker's reputation and record of successful development projects in Danville and other localities can lead to sellers increasing their asking price after they learn his identity, the brief states.
"For that reason, Mr. Walker typically proceeds as a non-disclosed buyer and requests confidentiality in his communications with sellers," the brief states. "That is precisely what he did in this instance."
Walker purchased the former site of the Danville Register and The Bee newspapers on South Union Street and converted it to a boutique hotel, The Bee. He also plans to turn the former doctors building across from the Sutherlin Mansion on Main Street into a boutique hotel.
Walker, an attorney, entrepreneur and developer, spearheaded downtown Roanoke's redevelopment and was named 2014 Citizen of the Year by Roanoke City Council. Walker redeveloped the old Patrick Henry Hotel in Roanoke and renovated that city’s health department building and turned it into West End Flats.
He has been behind historic redevelopment projects throughout Virginia, in areas also including Salem and Buena Vista.
"As a developer who specializes in the redevelopment of historic properties and neighborhoods, Mr. Walker typically works closely with local and city officials to determine the scope, planned use, and financing of potential projects, and how those projects will mesh with the fabric of a community over time," the brief states. "Those conversations occur before, during, and after the purchase of properties with development potential."
Walker would not comment on the record for this story.
Getting to the price
Norton, in his lawsuit, alleges that Buckner, on behalf of Walker — who was still anonymous at the time — offered $800,000 for the former Dan River executive office property. On July 8, 2019, Norton stated he wanted at least enough money from the sale to cover the remainder of his loan on the property, which was about $1 million.
On July 15, 2019, Buckner sent an unsigned sales contract dated July 12 from RE Prospects, LLC for $1.037 million, which Norton signed.
But according to Norton's complaint, 2291 Schoolfield sent a notice of default under the purchase agreement on Oct. 3, 2019, after it was discovered that Norhurst and Norton were embroiled in a lawsuit against them by Dan River Plaza LLC over a water supply line and a shared easement.
Norton and Norhurst argue that 2291 Schoolfield used that information against them to demand reduction of the purchase price by $50,000.
"With no other prospects and having invested 2.5 months in the deal with the undisclosed 'corporate' purchaser, Norhurst reluctantly agreed to reduce the purchase price via an amendment to the purchase agreement," the lawsuit states.
Norton had previously told Wilkins & Co. that Norhurst was involved in the litigation with Dan River Plaza, LLC.
Just before closing on the sale, Norton requested to add $20,000 to the purchase price to avoid having to bring "cash to to the table in order to pay off the loan on the property," the lawsuit states.
"In response, 2291 Schoolfield quoted confidential and personal information about Mr. Norton, i.e. his ownership of several vehicles, in denying the request," according to the complaint.
The sale closed on Nov. 20, 2019, with a purchase price of $987,740, according to the lawsuit. Norton still had no idea of who was behind Real Estate Prospects, LLC or 2291 Schoolfield, LLC, the complaint states.
Norton's lawsuit also alleges that Walker — before the property was sold — allowed city officials access to the site without Norton's knowledge or consent. There was collusion to cheat Norton and Norhurst in the deal, according to the complaint.
"For the next three months, Walker and the city worked together to jointly develop a vision for the property and acquire it from Norhurst at the cheapest possible price and the least possible investment risk," according to the lawsuit. "In doing so, Walker violated the protections in place under the purchase agreement."
But the agreement allowed the buyer access to the property, Walker's brief states.
"Even if it did not, a mere breach of contract, without more, cannot support a conspiracy claim," Walker argues.
Also, the conspiracy accusation must be dismissed because Norhurst's lawsuit does not claim malice, the brief points out.
But Walker's brief points out that Norton, who had owned the property since 2012, had failed to develop or improve it and the site was encumbered by loans, its municipal water access was in jeopardy and Norton and Norhurst were embroiled in litigation.
"The offer from one of the Walker defendants to purchase the property was the first and only attractive offer in nearly a year on the market, and plaintiffs quickly agreed to sell the property to avoid foreclosure," the brief states.
Walker also pointed out in the brief that the property "retained its '1970s-era interior,' 'faded and stained carpet,' and 'scuffed and scraped dark-brown hardwood floors' for the duration of Norhurst's ownership."
In addition, the purchase agreement "does not contain any provision, representation or promise" regarding the buyer's identity or the planned or intended use of the property, the brief points out.
"Nor does it address or limit the purchaser's ability to explore different development projects and communicate with interested parties or potential end-users regarding potential uses of the property," the brief argues. "Indeed, a purchase agreement typically would not contain such terms."
As for the Dan River Plaza, LLC litigation, it posed a threat of loss of water to the property, and left the Walker defendants vulnerable to potential liability if the property were acquired, Walker states in his brief.
The city of Danville had turned off the water serving the property on Aug. 29, 2019, as a result of a pipe rupture, according to the brief. Also, the city fire marshal had declared the building could not be occupied until water supply was restored, Walker points out in the brief.