Lawsuit claims fraud in purchase of former Dan River building for new Danville police station

Norton/Norhurst sold the property to Walker in 2019 for $987,740, and then the city bought it from Walker on Nov. 20, 2019. The property is currently being revamped for the new police headquarters. The project is expected to be complete by summer 2022.

"The entire deal was an enormous windfall for the developer who was receiving $17.7 million from the city over eight years plus the right to a cash flow ad infinitum from leasing the police headquarters site plus the development rights to the two prime commercial lots," the lawsuit states.

Walker's Richmond-based attorney, Hal Johnson, said the lawsuit has no merit.

“The claims alleged in Mr. Norton’s lawsuit are factually and legally baseless," Johnson told the Danville Register & Bee via email. "Mr. Walker plans to vigorously defend those claims, and we look forward to the opportunity to present our case in court. Beyond that, I am not able to comment on pending litigation.“

Buckner said, "I've hired an attorney to file a motion to dismiss and we will be defending myself vigorously through this process. The truth will prevail."

The lawsuit is a "classic case of 'seller's remorse,'" Walker argues in his brief in support of a motion to dismiss.