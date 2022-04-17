 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured agate

Leaders from Pittsylvania-Danville Health District gather review COVID-19 response, cast eye to post-pandemic goals

  • 0
COVID

Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts epidemiologists Chris Andrews, Heather Connor and McKenna Luzynski talk about the COVID-19 response Friday.

 Contributed photo

Virginia Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene visited Chatham last week as health leaders from two districts gathered to review the response to COVID-19 and cast an eye toward emerging from the pandemic.

COVID

Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside health districts, talks at Friday’s meeting.

Staff members from the Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside health districts met Friday to go over the coronavirus response over the last two years and put in place goals for the future.

Since the virus started infiltrating daily life in March 2020, 25,091 infections and 476 deaths have been logged in the record books for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. The case count likely underestimates the true number of people infected since not everyone sought out an official test when they became ill.

The reoccurring message of the event was teamwork.

“During the last two years our team of a few has done so much for so many with so little,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of both health districts, said as he kicked off the meeting.

People are also reading…

COVID

Dr. Colin M. Greene, the newly appointed state health commissioner, speaks to the staff from the Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside health districts Friday.

Greene also spoke and answered questions from staff members.

Spillmann discussed how the health team transformed and grew from the COVID-19 response, a news release stated. Workers had many stories about how the two districts pitched in over the last two years, including things like filling in at vaccination clinics and testing events and assisting with paperwork to distributing COVID-19 information and social distancing signage.

The discussion then moved to what's next for both districts as workers shift back to pre-pandemic duties.

“For a while now we have been concentrating on treating people,” Spillmann said. “Now it’s time for us to return to focusing on caring for their health.”

Spillmann hopes they can now get back to caring for the whole health of the community. Both districts offer a variety of community health services to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect our community from environmental and other hazards, the release stated. 

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert