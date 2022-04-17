Leaders from Pittsylvania-Danville Health District gather to review COVID-19 response, cast eye to post-pandemic goals

Virginia Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene visited Chatham last week as health leaders from two districts gathered to review the response to COVID-19 and cast an eye toward emerging from the pandemic.

Staff members from the Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside health districts met Friday to go over the coronavirus response over the last two years and put in place goals for the future.

Since the virus started infiltrating daily life in March 2020, 25,091 infections and 476 deaths have been logged in the record books for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. The case count likely underestimates the true number of people infected since not everyone sought out an official test when they became ill.

The reoccurring message of the event was teamwork.

“During the last two years our team of a few has done so much for so many with so little,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of both health districts, said as he kicked off the meeting.

Greene also spoke and answered questions from staff members.

Spillmann discussed how the health team transformed and grew from the COVID-19 response, a news release stated. Workers had many stories about how the two districts pitched in over the last two years, including things like filling in at vaccination clinics and testing events and assisting with paperwork to distributing COVID-19 information and social distancing signage.

The discussion then moved to what's next for both districts as workers shift back to pre-pandemic duties.

“For a while now we have been concentrating on treating people,” Spillmann said. “Now it’s time for us to return to focusing on caring for their health.”

Spillmann hopes they can now get back to caring for the whole health of the community. Both districts offer a variety of community health services to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect our community from environmental and other hazards, the release stated.