Leaders of frontline organizations tapped as grand marshals for Danville Christmas parade

Riverview Rotary will honor six frontline organizational leaders as 2021 grand marshals in the “A Bright Nights and Holiday Nights” themed parade scheduled for 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.

The parade will be led by grand marshals Dr. Scott Spillman with the Danville Pittsylvania Health Department, Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth, Danville Fire Department Chief Dave Coffey, Danville Life Saving Chief Crew Robbie Woodall, Averett University’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness Executive Director Billy Wooten, and Sovah Health's President Alan Larson.

Each of these individuals will invite others from their organizations to join them as they lead this year's event.

“These organizations represent our frontline responders who never stopped giving and have continually provided our residents with a sense of security that someone would be there to help when the call was made,” said Martha Walker, president of the Danville Riverview Rotary club.

Bill Sgrinia, director of the Danville Parks & Recreation Department, agreed.

“Designating these individuals as our 2021 Grand Marshals is a small token of appreciation considering what they have invested over the last 20 months,” he said in a release.

Danville Riverview Rotary has hosted the annual Christmas parade for more than two decades in collaboration with the city of Danville and its many business and organizational partners. Riverview is one of four Rotary Clubs in the Danville Pittsylvania County region and one of more than 35,000 clubs organized throughout the world.