Leaving muddy mess, water main break closes Danville's Union Street Bridge

A water main break on Memorial Drive caused Union Street Bridge to close early Tuesday evening, and it’s possible the road across the river could be inaccessible through Thursday or later.

Jason Grey, the utilities director for the city, said crews worked into the late hours on Tuesday to restore water service to any affected areas nearby. Crews started up again early Wednesday morning to assess the damage of the 12-inch cast iron water main’s malfunction, which occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“They’re working on further excavating, seeing if there’s other sections along that same area that are needing repair,” Grey said.

Crews could be seen working around the affected area Wednesday morning and afternoon.

The hole in the street was deep and wide enough to require a ladder in order for workers to access the pipe. Nearby, road closure signs prevented vehicles from making their way onto the bridge. Beyond that, a section of the bridge remained covered in mud following Tuesday's break.

Grey said his department suspects the main broke because of expanding and contracting water within the pipe due to fluctuating temperatures. Similar incidents are typically seen more often during the spring and fall months, he said.