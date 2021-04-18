Life after COVID-19: For 44-year-old Danville woman, 4-month ordeal more than just physical challenges

She endured delusions and paranoia. She was on a ventilator so long, it left a pressure wound on her back.

Now she is on oxygen 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, and has to use a walker to move around the house. She has also noticed cognitive problems and increased anxiety.

Though she has been out of the hospital for a month following treatment for COVID-19, Rebecca Wright faces a long, bumpy road to recovery. It will likely be six months to a year before she gets back to normal, she said.

Some days are better than others, Wright, a former employee of the Register & Bee, said during a telephone interview Thursday afternoon.

"Today's a good day," she said. "I have my good ones and bad ones. Today has been a pretty good one. I've been home a month as of today."

She is nowhere close to her normal condition from just four months ago in December.

Wright, 44, tested positive for COVID-19 within a week after a family Christmas Eve gathering, where she likely caught the disease. At the time of the event, no one in her family showed symptoms or suspected they were sick.

But seven of nine family members ended up testing positive for COVID-19 afterward.