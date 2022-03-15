Life in a pandemic: In a nightmarish situation, bonds grow closer than ever for coworkers, community

Casting aside for a moment the heartbreaking blows the coronavirus pandemic dealt the Dan River Region over the last 730-plus days, there have been some rays of sunshine amid the dark clouds.

A striking advance in technology was an early side effect of the illness about two years ago. Working from home — for most — also seemed to bring an added bit of flexibility to what was previously a hectic work schedule.

Even for an advanced technical institution like Danville Community College, the pandemic swiftly forced a new wave of virtual education.

“Although we would have never chosen to endure this pandemic, our faculty and staff were able to learn and use new technologies that will persist even after the pandemic ends,” spokesperson Faith O’Neal said last week. “These technologies will allow better access for students who cannot physically be on campus.”

But those interviewed by the Register & Bee for this series agree the top positive impact was a deeper sense of unity and connection with the community.

“One of the biggest silver linings of the pandemic for us has been strengthened partnerships with other organizations in the area that are working towards the same goals,” McKenna Luzynski, a senior epidemiologist with the Southside Health District, told the Register & Bee.

The constantly changing pandemic opened new lines of communications between the Virginia Department of Health, hospitals, medical providers and nonprofit groups.

“As we emerge from COVID-19, we’ll be able to build on this foundation to collectively move our community towards a healthier state,” she said.

One of the first joint efforts in early 2021 was a community vaccination clinic that brought Sovah Health-Danville, the health department and Averett University — among others — together on a collaborative charge to get shots into the arms of eager Dan River Region residents.

“We hosted the first vaccine clinic in the region, and are proud to have helped in the vaccination of thousands in our community,” Cassie Jones, a spokesperson for Averett, told the Register & Bee. “Seeing how a campus and community could unite to care for one another was incredible.”

Jones described it as likely the single most “significant accomplishment” during the COVID-19 crisis for the university.

Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, also praised the newfound connections with faith organizations, governmental leaders and community groups, but said the personal experiences were the most powerful.

“Just as fire does not destroy metal and purifies it, the pandemic has brought our team closer together and we’ve learned to rely on each other even more,” he said.

Beyond the tangible aspects, the ordeal over the last two years strengthened the bonds of coworkers tossed into a nightmarish situation.

“Any time a team endures a high stress situation, they grow closer,” Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah-Health, explained to the R&B. “We continue to be amazed by the strength and perseverance of our team members as we approach year three of this pandemic, and we are so grateful for our employees and physicians for their continued dedication to our patients.”

And it’s not just health care workers who built a better team. Education leaders said teachers also have a new bond emerging.

“Among the most positive impact has been the sense of common purpose and community that was strengthened among staff throughout the division during the pandemic,” explained Pittsylvania County Superintendent Mark Jones.

But perhaps the greatest impact is a greater awareness of overall health.

“We see people taking control of their health more than previously with routine conversations and discussing risks and the need for preventative care,” Gunn-Nolan said.

