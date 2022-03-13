Life in a pandemic: Lessons learned from early struggles give crash course on future emergencies

The pandemic's early struggles — swirling confusion, scarce testing supplies and a national shortage of personal protecting equipment — provided a crash course for Dan River Region health leaders on being prepared for such an emergency.

And it's not a question of if another pandemic-style disruption will emerge. The real question is when will it happen again.

The Virginia Department of Health always stands ready to assist with a variety of situations from the flu to a hurricane, according to McKenna Luzynski, an epidemiologist with the Southside Health District.

"The health department will be looking ahead," Chris H. Garrett, local health emergency coordinator with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the Register & Bee.

The lessons learned over the last two years will be molded into emergency operations plans for the district.

"Planning consists of when it will happen again, not if," he said.

"As for the community, they have been through a lot, Garrett explained. "They have been stretched thin mentally and emotionally, with time they will bounce back."

He's hopeful the education and experiences from COVID-19 will aid residents in being ready for whatever the future may hold.

At Sovah Health-Danville, the early stages were made especially difficult making sure they had enough PPE — an acronym that quickly became part of mainstream vocabulary — and other tools to care for the community, said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, Market Chief Medical Officer.

"Our top priority has always been protecting the health and safety of our patients and staff, so we implemented protocols to ensure we could provide high-quality care throughout all stages of the pandemic," she told the Register & Bee.

Gunn-Nolan said Sovah Health was at the forefront of the ever-evolving pandemic.

"Our response and actions shaped how many other hospitals and communities prepared for and responded to the virus," she wrote in a statement to the Register & Bee. "From early on, we understood the importance of a timely diagnosis to prevent further spread of the virus, so we worked closely with our partners to increase access to testing and treatment options to improve outcomes for our patients."

Although COVID-19 was a novel illness, responding to infectious diseases isn't new to Sovah Health.

"We have tested processes and plans in place to respond to situations involving infectious disease year-round," Gunn-Nolan said.

Over at the local health department, there's a full-time local emergency coordinator along with workers for nursing, environmental health, epidemiology and population health, Luzynski explained.

"We have a robust volunteer medical reserve corps, and we have all been trained to respond to events using the Incident Command System, a standardized approach to managing emergencies," she said.

"We aim to continue building relationships within our communities to ensure we have support and trust in all that we do," Linda Scarborough, a health department spokesperson, told the Register & Bee.

Ultimately, when the Federal Drug Administration paved the way for the first vaccines — via emergency-use authorizations — health department workers finally believed they were at the turning point, Luzynski.

Sovah Health also knew vaccines were the road out of the dark days.

"Early on, we knew the way out of this was a vaccine — I prayed for it," Gunn-Nolan said. "Vaccines stop pandemics and save lives."

But along that road, many obstacles popped up. The leading blockage was vaccine hesitancy, an issue that continues to plague rural areas.

"With low vaccination rates in our community, the difficulty continued as more patients lost their lives, and those will always be moments our staff will never forget," Gunn-Nolan explained.

Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, has often analogized the pandemic to a battle.

"If something like this were to happen again — an unknown disease suddenly striking — given what we've learned, we know that you can't go to war with only shields through masking and quarantine," he told the Register & Bee. "You have to be equipped with swords, which we now have with the vaccines."

