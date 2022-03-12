Life in a pandemic: Two years ago, it all started grinding to a halt in Dan River Region. 'We really had no idea what we were in for.'

As far as monumental moments, March 13, 2020, may not stand out as pivotal.

But it will be forever etched in history as the day the pandemic hit home for the Dan River Region.

With each passing hour that day, it became crystal clear the novel coronavirus had infiltrated daily routines. Community events were canceled in sweeping fashion as life virtually came to a standstill.

Then came the ultimate shock. Delivered via news release at about 2 p.m. that day, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia schools closed for two weeks. In itself it would have marked the longest shuttering even compared with lingering impacts from a crippling snowstorm in the South.

At the time, even health experts couldn’t fathom the fallout of COVID-19 would linger as long as it has.

But here we are.

“We really had no idea what we were in for with the novel virus,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the Register & Bee last week. “While we knew there would be certain problems along the way, we didn’t think it would last more than a few months, especially past the cold weather.”

The two-year anniversary is marked with harsh realities. Some 24,707 cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus officially have been reported in Danville and Pittsylvania County. The true number is undoubtedly higher.

A total of 450 residents — family members, friends, neighbors and co-workers — have died at the hands of COVID-19.

When it all started, the economic impact dwarfed the implications to health and daily lives. After all, the precautions were put in place before any infections started swirling in the region.

That soon changed.

“It was not until we had two outbreaks in long-term care facilities at the end of March [2020] that we all started to see the devastation that COVID-19 could cause,” McKenna Luzynski, an epidemiologist with the Southside Health District, told the Register & Bee.

Nursing homes, filled with vulnerable individuals, were hit hard in the early days. Stringent lockdowns — all with an eye to keeping residents safe — quickly became the norm.

When it started, Chris H. Garrett, local health emergency coordinator with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, used the 1918 Spanish Flu as a benchmark for what was unfolding in real time.

“COVID-19 is a different disease, but the overall planning and time expectations do not change,” he explained. It seemed to follow the same pattern.

It soon became apparent those two-week shutdowns weren’t enough. The pause on life extended for the months ahead.

Long hours

To this day, Luzynski still goes to sleep each night with her work phone next to her bed in case someone needs her during the night.

“I worked an average of 60-70 hours per week,” the epidemiologist said of the early months in the pandemic. “We all worked late nights and all day on the weekends.”

Sometimes that meant being on the phone as late as 1 a.m. or answering a call at 4 in the morning.

“Our epidemiologists were easily working 15 to 18 hours a day, seven days a week,” Spillman said.

Garrett said it wasn’t uncommon to have people on the job for about 80 hours in a week.

Over at Sovah Health-Danville, emotions were high for the uncharted territory.

“When our care team initially started diagnosing COVID-19 in our hospital, we realized that symptoms of the virus can vary among individuals and spread very quickly,” Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, said. “These two fundamentals were critical in how we treated and responded to the virus.”

The health system with campuses in Danville and Martinsville wanted to ensure the community it was prepared and had contingencies ready.

“Our quick response and preparedness in unknown conditions demonstrates the power of our employees, the strength of our team, and the value of our community-centered care,” Gunn-Nolan told the Register & Bee. “We wanted to assure our community that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus. We were in this together — not just as a care team or hospital — but as a community.”

Education

Virginia, led at the time by the only governor who was a doctor, became the first state in the nation to cancel classes for the rest of the year.

“Few could have imagined the extent to which our lives and the education of our students would be disrupted,” Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones told the Register & Bee. “During the initial days of the pandemic, we did not have the luxury of languishing in feelings of shock or disappointment.”

Instead, schools were thrust into coming up with an action plan that extended far beyond the educational environment. In Pittsylvania County, the school nutrition department’s staff was among the first to respond.

They put a plan in place for emergency distribution of meals the first week school was closed by order of Northam.

“Even after the governor extended his temporary closure to encompass the balance of the 2019-2020 school year, positivity in the face of adversity characterized the response of every department within our school system in the weeks and months that followed as they rallied to formulate plans to meet the needs of our students throughout the pandemic,” Jones said.

Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston remembers watching TV as each state announced schools would be closed for the rest of the year.

“While I was not the superintendent at the time, I could see from afar that Danville was well positioned because of access to technology and the investment in access to the internet,” she said.

At the time, Hairston was the superintendent for Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools in North Carolina.

“Superintendents across the country were warned to begin planning for virtual and remote planning,” she explained. “Some school districts ramped up their virtual learning plan, while others struggled with the concept.”

Many thought by fall of 2020 things would be back to “normal,” she said. Little did anyone realize a transformational shift in pandemic education was emerging.

Averett University — following step with other colleges throughout the nation — shifted to online learning and moved most employees to a remote working mode. In fact, that decision was announced the evening of March 12, 2020, a day before a cascade of closures engulfed the area.

It wasn’t an easy determination to make, said spokesperson Cassie Jones.

“This decision was incredibly difficult,” she wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. “Our campus community thrives on close, personal connections and access to supportive relationships between our students, faculty, staff and the larger community.”

During a time of year when the college is full of energy, its campus was mostly empty.

“Then when we realized we had to extend the remote instruction for the remainder of the semester, it was an incredibly emotional time for all of us, as these decisions did not come easily,” Jones explained. “They were informed with countless hours of debating, strategizing and following the guidance of health officials, all while keeping our students at the center.”

It was a similar experience over at Danville Community College. Already on spring break, DCC added an extra week off for students. Later it also moved learning into the virtual realm.

“In March of 2020, we closed our campus and moved to virtual operations with the intent of returning to campus in a few weeks,” DCC spokesperson Faith O’Neil said. “No one could have predicted the magnitude of the pandemic or how long it would last.”

