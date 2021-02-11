Light icing still possible as Southern Virginia forecast changes

A roller-coaster ride of weather forecasting continues.

A storm system moving into Southern Virginia is now only expected to bring a light glaze of ice Friday morning. With the revised forecast, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a blanket winter weather advisory starting at midnight Thursday and lasting until noon Friday.

This replaces a winter storm watch after forecasts downgraded the icing threat. The changes come as computer models delay colder air moving in from the north.

This marks the second time in a week the weather service has pulled back on impacts. A storm over the weekend originally was thought to dump 4 to 8 inches of snow on some parts of Southside. Danville received a brief dusting.

After this system moves out Friday, other flirtations with wintery weather will be possible through next week.

Freezing rain is back in the forecast Saturday with temperatures expected to only reach 32 degrees.