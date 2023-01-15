Local aid on the way: Danville-based God's Pit Crew heading to Georgia to help following deadly tornado last week

Following a record-setting year of sending aid to disaster victims, Danville-based God's Pit Crew is heading to Georgia following a deadly tornado last week.

The local team plans to leave Monday and stay until Jan. 29 to help victims in Griffin, Georgia, with things like placing tarps on roofs, cutting trees and removing debris, according to a news release.

It also is sending about 1,200 of its signature Blessing Buckets filled with food, first-aid, hygiene items, a Bible and an encouraging note to Selma, Alabama, after a destructive twister there. Selma also will received nearly 50 Play Pails for children. Those contain a blanket, coloring book, stuffed animal, baby wipes and a toothbrush.

“Our hearts break for those impacted by these deadly tornadoes," God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson said in a statement. "We are praying for everyone impacted."

God's Pit Crew is keeping an eye out for other areas that may need help, the release stated. The truckload of Blessing Buckets is going to a church partner to help hand out to tornado victims.

"We’re grateful to be able to send volunteers and Blessing Buckets to help the victims," Johnson said. "Thank you to our wonderful volunteers and donors for helping us to provide hope, healing and restoration to hurting people in their time of need.”

Johnson, who started God's Pit Crew with his wife, Terri, in 1999, was awarded the Kiwanis Citizen of the Year for 2022, one of the city’s highest honors.

The team stayed busy last year helping areas across the country. For example, they deployed twice to Florida to aid victims of Hurricane Ian, including rebuilding a single mother’s home, the organization reported.

Last year they also sent Blessing Buckets to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Fiona victims.

The group's immediate response team deployed to eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia to assist victims of devastating floods.

Volunteers rebuilt five homes last summer for Kentucky and Tennessee families after the deadly tornadoes a year ago.

They also provided a mobile home for Pembroke, Georgia, family after last April’s EF-4 tornado.

Closer to home in Virginia, God's Pit Crew helped with a mobile home for a family whose home flooded in Pilgrim Knob.

To donate to God's Pit Crew, visit godspitcrew.org/donate.