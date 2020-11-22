 Skip to main content
Long Island home destroyed, family escapes
Fire Moons Road

Fire destroys house, trailer, and several vehicles on Moons Road in Pittsylvania County.

 ALTAVISTA FIRE DEPARTMENT

Five family members managed to escape a fire that destroyed their home in the Long Island community of Pittsylvania County early Saturday morning.

The Hurt Volunteer Fire Department confirms no one was injured, but a home in the 1100 block of Moons Road has been destroyed as the result of a fire that occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

The fire spread to a nearby trailer and several vehicles that were also destroyed.

In addition to the Hurt Fire Department, other fire departments from Altavista, Gretna, Chatham, Riceville-Java and Renan also responded.

No word on what may have caused the blaze or the estimated amount of damage.

