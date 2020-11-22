Long Island home destroyed, family escapes

Five family members managed to escape a fire that destroyed their home in the Long Island community of Pittsylvania County early Saturday morning.

The Hurt Volunteer Fire Department confirms no one was injured, but a home in the 1100 block of Moons Road has been destroyed as the result of a fire that occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

The fire spread to a nearby trailer and several vehicles that were also destroyed.

In addition to the Hurt Fire Department, other fire departments from Altavista, Gretna, Chatham, Riceville-Java and Renan also responded.

No word on what may have caused the blaze or the estimated amount of damage.

