Lou's Antiques moving to new location as Danville explores options for building

Neal Morris, chair of the Danville Industrial Development Authority, which owns the property, said he would like to see the building demolished.

"The building is in very bad repair, and that's one reason Lou's is moving," Morris said Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said he considers the building, located at the intersection of Main Street, Craghead Street and Memorial Drive, to be an eyesore.

"It's a focal point as soon as you pull up to the intersection," Morris said. "It looks bad."

Danville Economic Development Director Corrie Teague Bobe said in a news release that no decisions had been made about the future of the building. Its age, size and maintenance costs will be part of the consideration when determining its next use, officials have said.

The building will be torn down, eventually, Morris said. "I feel sure the building will come down," he said.

The IDA could offer it for sale to someone who would develop the property.

The IDA bought the building and adjacent parking lot in 2011 for $458,000 to provide stable property ownership, according to a news release from the city. The IDA continued the lease arrangement with Lou’s Antiques Mall.