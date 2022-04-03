Lower and lower: COVID-19 rates in Dan River Region continue to drop, but virus 'isn’t completely gone,' hospital official says

After record-breaking COVID- 19 infections in mid-January for the Dan River Region, a precipitous drop in cases has played out week over week since.

Danville and Pittsylvania County figures — after reaching the 25,000-case milestone March 28 — are nearing the record lows of summer 2021. However, a data reallocation this week skewed the real numbers a tad. With cases removed from Danville, the average daily infection rate dipped into the negative territory.

Data shifts have been a common occurrence in the pandemic, mostly blamed on a ZIP code error. For example, if someone has a Danville ZIP code but lives in Pittsylvania County, a lab may inadvertently assign the case to a Danville resident. The Virginia Department of Health routinely verifies data and will make adjustments when needed. This leads to artificial bumps and decreases that muddle the true snapshot of the pandemic.

In Virginia, daily caseloads have dropped below 700. The all-time low was about 130 new cases on average per day in June 2021.

“We are encouraged by the decline of COVID-19 cases in our community over the last several weeks,” said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health.

Gunn-Nolan, who has been the face of the the hospital’s COVID-19 response for the last two years, was quick to add a little prudence with her optimism.

“However, we are in a pivotal time, and it is critical that we follow all available precautions that we know are effective in beating this virus: getting a COVID-19 vaccination and a booster, practicing proper handwashing, and wearing a mask in large group settings, particularly if you are immune suppressed or have a condition that may make you more susceptible to the virus,” she wrote in an email to the Register & Bee this week.

However, based on newly established standards by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are no longer recommended for Danville and Pittsylvania County. That’s because both localities fall into the lowest category for community infection levels. A little more than 94% of the nation is colored green on the CDC’s map, an illustration that a majority of the country has a low risk for COVID-19 spread.

“The eased masking guidance recently shared by the CDC does not apply to health care settings,” Gunn-Nolan said.

For Sovah Health facilities in Danville and Martinsville, everyone must still don a face covering.

“While the risk of contracting COVID-19 has lowered, it isn’t completely gone,” she said.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 266 Friday morning, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That compares to early July of 2020 and appears to be nearing the all-time pandemic low.

Vaccinations

Specifically, those who are unvaccinated are at the highest risk for getting and spreading the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, Gunn-Nolan wrote. Those people should still use caution when taking part in group activities or gathering in large crowds.

Only slightly more than half of the residents in Danville and Pittsylvania County are considered fully vaccinated. Not quite 1-in-4 have received a booster dose, an extra shot of protection.

The CDC this week opened the door for people 50 and older to receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination.

In the omicron wave — the record caseloads triggered by a highly transmissible variant — people who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 when compared to unvaccinated individuals, the CDC reported Friday. Residents with booster shots also were seven times less likely to be hospitalized.

Deaths

Only one new local fatality from COVID-19 was recorded this week in Pittsylvania County. Danville didn’t add to its death count. So far, 470 residents have died from the illness since March 2020.

Deaths also have dropped across the nation by about 14% compared to the previous week, according to the CDC. The official count, as of March 30, stood at 977,495 fatalities in the United States, slowly inching closer to the grim 1 million mark.

