Make Danville Shine campaign kicks off Saturday with expo

A yearly effort by the city of Danville to encourage residents to spruce up their homes and neighborhoods will kick off Saturday with an expo at the Community Market.

The event — coinciding with the opening of the local farmers market — officially launches the monthlong Make Danville Shine campaign, now in its ninth year.

Because of COVID-19, this year's expo will be outside. Maintenance experts will be on hand to share their expertise with area residents and offer discounts and and free giveaways for those who stop by. The free event also will offer hot dogs and snacks along with activities for "kids of all ages," a city news release stated.

The expo runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Every May, the city promotes beautification by eliminating some hurdles to clean up around a neighborhood. For the entire month, Danville Public Works waives fees and restrictions for things like yard waste, bulk debris, tire disposal and appliance pickups.

But there is a change this year because of the coronavirus: the city won't offer rental trailers. However, public works will use a bucket truck to pick up oversized piles of debris placed along the curb.

