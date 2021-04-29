Make Danville Shine campaign kicks off Saturday with expo

A yearly effort by the city of Danville to encourage residents to spruce up their homes and neighborhoods will kick off Saturday with an expo at the Community Market.
The event — coinciding with the opening of the local farmers market — officially launches the monthlong Make Danville Shine campaign, now in its ninth year.
Because of COVID-19, this year's expo will be outside. Maintenance experts will be on hand to share their expertise with area residents and offer discounts and and free giveaways for those who stop by. The free event also will offer hot dogs and snacks along with activities for "kids of all ages," a city news release stated.
The expo runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Every May, the city promotes beautification by eliminating some hurdles to clean up around a neighborhood. For the entire month, Danville Public Works waives fees and restrictions for things like yard waste, bulk debris, tire disposal and appliance pickups.
But there is a change this year because of the coronavirus: the city won't offer rental trailers. However, public works will use a bucket truck to pick up oversized piles of debris placed along the curb.
Crews also will collect large appliances and heavy debris like bricks, rocks, cinder blocks and dirt. That particular collection is only available via appointment by calling 434-799-5245. The city stresses, however, it will not pick up items from contractors.
Regular household trash needs to be in an approved cart. Public works will not pick up loose trash or bags of garbage, the release stated.
Fresh from the farm
Saturday also marks the season opening of the Danville Farmers’ Market, a downtown tradition.
Vendors will sell an assortment of items each Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon through October.
“We are proud to be able to offer this service that is a staple to downtown Danville as well as local vendors and shoppers in the community,” Bill Sgrinia, director of Danville Parks and Recreation. “We do not take safety precautions and health concerns lightly, so the market will be modified from its normal setup in order to meet the recommended guidelines."
Those attending are asked to wear a face mask and stay 6 feet away from other shoppers. Anyone who feels sick should avoid the market.
The market expands to open Wednesday afternoons in July and August.