Man dies in mobile home fire in Pittsylvania County

A mobile home fire in northern Pittsylvania County has left a man dead.

The fire was reported at around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday at 16360 Rockford School Road in Hurt, Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp said.

The victim has not been identified, Slemp said.

It is not clear what caused the fire, but the Pittsylvania County Fire Marshal's office is looking at a kerosene heater as a possible ignition source, Slemp said.

A large part of the fire was in the living room, and the blaze spread from there, he said.

No one else was in the home at the time of the fire, Slemp said.

Fire departments from Hurt, Gretna, Climax, Renan and Chatham, as well as EMS staff, responded to the incident.