Man found shot Wednesday, Danville police say it's an 'isolated incident'

A shooting on Stokes Street left a man injured Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 12:19 p.m. in the 1200 block of Stokes Street. The 56-year-old male victim was shot once in the upper torso and transported to Sovah Health-Danville by the Danville Life Saving Crew, said Danville Police Department Maj. Timothy Jones.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Jones would not reveal any more details or whether the parties involved in the shooting knew each other.

"Early indications are this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger, but this information is still under investigation," Jones said.

No arrests have been made, he said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.