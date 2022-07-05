 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Danville

Emergency vehicle

Stock photo 

A Danville man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Piney Forest Road on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Piney Forest Road, said Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson.

The victim, 67-year-old Raymond Saunders, was killed after he stepped into a lane of traffic. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado that hit Saunders tried to avoid striking him, Richardson said.

“The operator ... attempted evasive maneuvers to avoid striking him but was unable to do so completely,” he said.

Saunders was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was a 42-year-old Pittsylvania County man. No charges have been filed or are pending at this time, Richardson said.

