Many area recreation businesses remain closed; those that are open seeing less than 50% of regular customers

Tiny Town Golf, the a longtime miniature golf course on Arnett Boulevard, was closed for several years before Charlie Royster purchased it and reopened it during the summer of 2018. Just a few months later, much of the course was destroyed by Tropical Storm Michael, forcing the family to rebuild again.
“We had to rebuild, we had to get all the mud and stuff up ... it was just a nightmare," said Manager Mitch Taylor.
The miniature golf course reopened in April of 2019, but was forced to close down yet again less than a year later for a different reason: COVID-19. The course, which is outdoors, reopened in May with a weekend-only schedule.
“We opened up to give these people something to do," Taylor said.
Under the current phase three guidelines where recreation business are allowed to operate with 50% capacity, some have chosen to remain closed, while others, like Tiny Town, are open but seeing less than 50% of the customers that it did before the pandemic.
“We’re still not doing half of what we were doing before this," said Christie Wall, owner of Grizzly's hatchet House, an axe-throwing venue in Danville.
After shutting down relatively quickly under executive orders from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in March, the state has taken a phased approach to reopening. The state entered phase three on July 1, which allowed restaurants and bars to reopen with indoor seating at full capacity, gatherings of up to 250 people to occur, and indoor entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity.
Grizzly's Hatchet House shut down in March under mandates from the state before reopening with social distancing and extra cleaning measures in place on July 1. River City Escapes, an escape room business that shares the building with the axe-throwing venue, has remained closed during phase three.
“Everything in there is a high-touch surface," Wall said.
Wall said she is planning to reopen the escape rooms within a few weeks.
Danville Cinemas, the mover theater on Riverside Drive, remains closed.
"We are putting systems in place and ordering supplies that we will need to achieve the level of safety our employees and customers will expect," a message on the website of Georgia Theatre company, the parent company of Danville Cinemas, reads.
Similarly, Riverside Lanes, a Danville bowling alley, has posted on its company website that it would not reopening under phase three. Representatives at Danville Cinemas and Riverside Lanes did not return messages seeking comment on their timelines for reopening.
Both Wall and Taylor said that their respective businesses allow for easy social distancing. Tiny Town is outdoors, and the structure allows for small groups to stick together and not come into contact with other groups, Taylor said. At Grizzly's, there are separate lanes where people can throw axes at a target on the wall.
“Just stick with your group and you’ll be fine," Wall said.
He said that he cleans and disinfects the clubs and golf balls after they are used, but he also makes a point to clean them again in front of customers as they arrive "to make them feel better."
Wall said the facility is taking several steps to keep customers safe, including never putting strangers together in the same lane, the axes are cleaned regularly and between groups, and the entire facility is fogged every day. A large outdoor patio was also installed during the closure to allow customers to enjoy their food outside.
Due to the revenue shortfalls, both organizations have changed their food as well. Wall said their menu was drastically cut, while Tiny Town ended up closing their concession stand altogether.
