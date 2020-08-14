Many area recreation businesses remain closed; those that are open seeing less than 50% of regular customers

Tiny Town Golf, the a longtime miniature golf course on Arnett Boulevard, was closed for several years before Charlie Royster purchased it and reopened it during the summer of 2018. Just a few months later, much of the course was destroyed by Tropical Storm Michael, forcing the family to rebuild again.

“We had to rebuild, we had to get all the mud and stuff up ... it was just a nightmare," said Manager Mitch Taylor.

The miniature golf course reopened in April of 2019, but was forced to close down yet again less than a year later for a different reason: COVID-19. The course, which is outdoors, reopened in May with a weekend-only schedule.

“We opened up to give these people something to do," Taylor said.

Under the current phase three guidelines where recreation business are allowed to operate with 50% capacity, some have chosen to remain closed, while others, like Tiny Town, are open but seeing less than 50% of the customers that it did before the pandemic.

“We’re still not doing half of what we were doing before this," said Christie Wall, owner of Grizzly's hatchet House, an axe-throwing venue in Danville.