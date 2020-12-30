Many Dan River Region staying home, scaling down celebrations to welcome a new year after 2020 'ruined' by COVID-19

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve to start 2021, Danville resident Harold Oakes won't even be awake.
"When the ball drops, I'll be asleep," Oakes, 58, said during an interview Sunday at Danville Mall.
Like most people who spoke to the Danville Register & Bee, Oakes and his wife, Roxanne, will welcome 2021 in the safety and security of their home.
For 54-year-old Roxanne, it will be an early bedtime on Dec. 31 because she has to work the next day.
"I'm a nurse," she said while waiting in line to head into Bath & Body Works. "I'm going to bed early and getting up at 4:30 in the morning."
The last evening of the year won't be much different from any other New Year's Eve for Roxanne, who works for Bayada Home Health Care in Greensboro, North Carolina, and at UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation and Care Center.
"I don't party anyway," she said.
As a nurse, Oakes is especially sensitive to the seriousness of the pandemic and pointed out the importance of covering your face in public.
"Wearing a mask is just to help protect you and others," she said, adding that she has seen patients die from COVID-19.
Fifteen-year-old Nia Wilkinson and Zy Daye, 16, usually get a hotel room to hang out with friends on New Year's. But this year they will play it safe and stay home with Wilkinson's mother.
"[We'll be] in the house watching movies, eating and making s'mores," said Daye, who lives in Roxboro, North Carolina.
Most individuals who spoke to the Register & Bee will be happy to show 2020 the door.
"COVID ruined my 2020," said Wilkinson, a Durham, North Carolina, resident. "I'm glad it's over."
Though the year has been traumatic — and tragic for those personally affected by the pandemic — there could be a silver lining, according to one Dan River Region resident.
"As bad as things were, it made people realize what's important and what's not," said 38-year-old Callands resident Maurice Witcher III, who sat on a bench in the mall with his 4-year-old son, Maurice Witcher IV.
If it weren't for COVID-19, the elder Maurice would be planning to get together with friends to bring in the new year. "I'm going to be at home with the family," he said.
As for the annual New Year's ball drop in New York, those staying at home will be able to watch it on their television or online. But there will be no celebrants in Times Square, The New York Times reported Saturday.
Chris Hairston, who lives in Martinsville, will pass the time with his 1-year-old son, Kennedy, on the last evening of the year.
"I'm going to stay at home with the baby," he said, while Kennedy Hairston looked up from his stroller. "That's about it. No partying for me."
However, Chris Hairston, 44, would likely be with friends if it weren't for COVID-19. 2020 many be coming to a close, but the virus is not going away yet.
"I'm glad it's [the year] over, but we've still got to deal with this COVID situation," Hairston said.
The Rev. Damon Hairston, pastor at True Faith Baptist Church in Danville, said he will be "thanking God for another day" on New Year's Eve. Like others, he will remain at home that night and will not go out.
"It doesn't interest me," said Hairston, 63.
None of his church members have contracted COVID-19, he said.
"God has watched over my members," Hairston said. "We have no reason to complain."
Fifty-six-year-old Tina King, who lives in Caswell County, North Carolina, usually goes to church on New Year's Eve and will again this year. But this time, the service will be outdoors, she said.
"We're having service in the parking lot in our cars," King said.
As for the past year, King said she hated that so many people have died from COVID-19.