Many Dan River Region staying home, scaling down celebrations to welcome a new year after 2020 'ruined' by COVID-19

"I'm going to stay at home with the baby," he said, while Kennedy Hairston looked up from his stroller. "That's about it. No partying for me."

However, Chris Hairston, 44, would likely be with friends if it weren't for COVID-19. 2020 many be coming to a close, but the virus is not going away yet.

"I'm glad it's [the year] over, but we've still got to deal with this COVID situation," Hairston said.

The Rev. Damon Hairston, pastor at True Faith Baptist Church in Danville, said he will be "thanking God for another day" on New Year's Eve. Like others, he will remain at home that night and will not go out.

"It doesn't interest me," said Hairston, 63.

None of his church members have contracted COVID-19, he said.

"God has watched over my members," Hairston said. "We have no reason to complain."

Fifty-six-year-old Tina King, who lives in Caswell County, North Carolina, usually goes to church on New Year's Eve and will again this year. But this time, the service will be outdoors, she said.

"We're having service in the parking lot in our cars," King said.