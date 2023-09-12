John Wilt is a 78-year-old man on a mission.

A marathon mission.

Come Oct. 21, he will check the final box to complete running a marathon in all 50 states when he competes in the Garmin Kansas City Marathon in Kansas City, Missouri.

A marathon is a race consisting of 26.2 miles.

In all, he’s run 52,057.4 miles including training runs and competitive events. He’s sure because he a record has each one.

If a path was in place from Danville to Los Angeles, one would have to run that length 10 times to achieve those miles.

“Not in the same day, of course,” Wilt said.

He was born in Great Bend, Kansas, but he didn’t get stung by the running bug until 1976 when he was in his 30s.

That’s when he was stationed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska with his wife, Jean.

Wilt loved to play basketball and was often found on the court while in the military.

One day while playing, a guy from “out of no where” walked in and said “let’s run around the gym.”

He remembered it like it was yesterday.

Wilt’s first thought was “Really? That sounds kind of stupid.”

He went for a run around the gym. And liked it.

“So I was hooked,” he explained to the Register & Bee during an interview at his home last week.

The reason he’s been doing it for 47 years? For good health.

“That’s the goal,” he shared. “I figured that had to be the goal.”

His first race was in 1976 at the Equinox Marathon in Fairbanks, Alaska, an event that’s still held to this day.

“I had the marathoning in my blood,” he said recounting the decade he spent in Alaska.

In 1973 he was working for the University of Alaska teaching criminal justice. Jean was a kindergarten teacher in the Fairbanks school district.

John Jacques, who just turned 74, was one of the students in his class and eventually developed a friendship.

“I went to his house, him and Jean,” Jacques, who lives in Vermont now, said in a phone interview. “He was a great person, a great mentor.”

Wilt would eventually make his home in Hawaii, all because of the Honolulu Marathon.

While there for a race one time, he ventured to Maui and happened to talk to someone at the community college there. It turns out a faculity member teaching criminal justice wasn’t too happy about the Maui life.

Although an island paradise may seem like a dream destination for work, this professor was missing family back home.

So, Wilt put in an application. The unhappy facility member decided to take a leave of absence and the community college offered Wilt the job.

It was a little risky, since the previous professor could always come off of leave and then Wilt would have been unemployed.

But the guy never came back.

“So I had a full-time position in Maui Community College,” beginning in 1979, he said.

His new job came with lower pay: he went from making $20,000 a year to only $13,000.

“I would say, if they had offered me $10,000 I would have taken it to get to Maui,” he recounted.

By then, his running shoes had only landed in two states. But soon, a few trips to California added the third.

The 50-state mission didn’t come into the picture until Wilt and his wife decided it was time to leave Hawaii, having grown tired of being away from family themselves.

It’s also quite an expensive place to live.

“We felt like it was time to go,” he explained after raising three children there. “We were missing our families. That was the bottom line.”

His home in Maui was away from the area ravaged by the deadly fires recently. (His daughter still lives there, but also wasn’t impacted by the flames.)

In 2001 he and Jean moved to Danville.

“So I had made eight trips out of Hawaii trying to get a full-time position,” he explained, somewhat flying under the radar so the Maui Community College didn’t know he was looking to leave.

He was offered a position teaching at Danville Community College.

They packed up and moved.

“Oh gosh, surrounded by all of these states” he remembered thinking when he first arrived in the Dan River Region, a stark contract to his previous island home.

That’s when he set his goal to run a marathon in all 50 states.

And so it started. Baltimore. Boston. Chicago.

“I got to the point there was just no turning back,” he said. “I figured, you may as well start lining them up.”

As the mission continued over his time in Danville, he started adding more and more marathons each year.

The reason was a simple matter of math and time.

“I had to start speeding it up, because I’m not getting any younger,” he said.

To find a marathon, he turns to Google and makes sure it aligns with his schedule, since he still works teaching at colleges around the state.

The highlights

One memorable experience was a Vermont race. Actually, at the time he said he wanted to make it a “fabulous experience.”

For that to happen, he had to enlist the help of a cousin.

“I said Art, can you be at mile 12 with a beer?”

Again, the memory for Wilt is as clear as if it happened yesterday.

“You really are not supposed to do that because it dehydrates you,” he explained of drinking alcohol while running. “But it was sure good.”

And that wasn’t the only beer run.

One time at Maui — he still goes back each year to run there — he struck up a conversation with a woman who helped paint a mural for him.

Then he asked where she lived. It happened to be on the race route.

Now the question.

“Would you hand me a beer?” Wilt ask the woman.

He really didn’t think she’d do it.

But she did.

“Again, another memorable experience,” he recalled.

Rough courses

During Wilt’s interview, his wife walked in to be sure he shared his Pikes Peak tale.

“Don’t forget, climbing over boulders,” Jean said. “You have to tell him about that.”

Trekking up to 14,000 feet on Pikes Peak was no easy task in itself. The big rocks certainly didn’t help, either.

“It was big boulders,” Jean explained. “He was like walking over boulders.”

And that’s only half the story. The course went up the mountain, then back down.

Based on when a runner thought they would finish, they would be placed in different starting waves. That meant Wilt was running up the mountain when others were zooming down.

In some places, the path was only a few feet wide.

“This is no joke, this is no exaggeration,” he explained while seated at his kitchen table. “These guys in packs of two or three, no joke, would come flying out of no where, you would have to get out of their way.”

His wife asked at the time why he wanted to do such a run.

“I said because it’s a challenge,” Wilt explained. “I could have done a flat course in Denver, but what fun would that be?”

Wilt lost a lot of time on that marathon because he was taking photos.

Run, snap. Run, snap.

He also harkened back to a race along Route 66 in Oklahoma.

“Oh my word,” Wilt said, seeming almost out of breath just thinking about. “The hills in that town.”

Each time he’d conquer one, another would pop up.

“Oh no, please, not another hill,” he said with a laugh recalling that marathon.

Mother Nature provided some fireworks for a race last December in Arkansas.

He was at mile 20 and a storm blew up with rain, thunder and lightning.

A course marshal came up behind him and asked if he thought they should pull him off the course because of the weather danger.

“I said, not in this life or the next,” he explained. “I’m not coming back to Arkansas under any circumstances. No way.”

He just kept running, knowing if they pulled him off, it would be over. Arkansas wouldn’t have been accomplished and he’d have to try again.

Training and more

Wilt runs about 5 miles three times a week, so he has a base to build on when training.

He starts preparing for a marathon about two months out. For example, recently instead of running 5 miles, he started doing 10.

He has particular routes he takes from home depending on how far he’s running.

He often sees people who don’t necessarily understand he’s doing it for fun, exercise and training.

One time during a rainstorm, a guy pulled over in a truck and offered him a ride.

He declined.

“I couldn’t say it, but … ‘I wouldn’t be able to finish my 10-mile run,’” Wilt said if he had given up with the rain started.

When he isn’t doing the literal running, he’s still always on the go. Besides continuing to teach, he’s with the Danville Crime Stoppers and a past president of the Danville Kiwanis Club.

He’s also the board of the local Salvation Army.

“That’s just my nature,” he said of not slowing down.

A self-described crooner, he also makes entertainment appearances around Danville for special events.

One of his favorite things to sing is the National Anthem. He’s sung the anthem in 20 states to start a marathon race.

Wilt has kept nearly every piece of paperwork and memorabilia from all of his marathons.

While showing this tally sheet for the 50 States Marathon Club — yes, there is such a thing — he pointed to the final spot coming up next month in Missouri.

“You have to have a document,” as proof for running to join in the 50 states club, he said.

He really wants to do this final marathon in six hours. That would be special to him.

While some races he just goes, runs and hops on a plane back home, this final one will be a little different. His family is coming to Missouri to celebrate his 50th state with a cookout.

He explained his upcoming crowning achievement while showing the decades of trinkets he’s collected, including running club patches noting the miles he’s logged.

The marathon memorabilia spanned several tables he had setup in his living room to show his collection.

Then he picked up a glass award.

“This came in the mail,” he said. “One of the biggest surprises that I ever got.”

It was a second-place finish in his age group just a few years ago.

He also has photos of his past runs and tiny books he used to log the miles.

“I feel blessed, I feel lucky,” he said standing back looking at all of his running treasures.

But there was one person he had to make sure he thanked.

“There is a very, very important person in my life who has supported this from Day 1 and that’s Jean,” he said in a soft voice. “She’s been supportive of all of this.”

Photos: Danville man embarks on 50th state marathon