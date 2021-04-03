March COVID-19 infections drop to lowest since July. But the data were heavily clouded by shuffling cases.

Little is known when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Only by comparing previous demographic data can age ranges and gender be determined. That process becomes muddled when a death is removed from the database.

Hospitalizations and other data

In Danville, 26 residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 in March. That number was 51 in the county, health department data show.

The figures may be an underestimate of the true count because the health department only recognizes hospitalizations as someone who tests positive while in a hospital. For example, if someone goes to a doctor's office and receives a positive COVID-19 result but is not admitted to a hospital until a few days later, that figure is not reflected in the health department's count.

Overall, the number of patients needing to be hospitalized has dropped to the point that Sovah Health has discontinued a biweekly report it had started last year. As of Wednesday, there were only eight COVID-19-positive patients in the Danville hospital.