March COVID-19 infections drop to lowest since July. But the data were heavily clouded by shuffling cases.

Last month, nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases were added to the record books for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, the lowest level since last July.
With that number comes a large asterisk and a somewhat cumbersome explanation of why it may not present the true picture of the pandemic.
The figure — 397 to be precise — was largely tainted by a still-ongoing review to make sure cases are coded for the proper jurisdiction. By the numbers, Danville lost 138 cases, and Pittsylvania County gained 543, showing a cloudy data picture that doesn't truly show the number of new infections.
About 700 COVID-19 cases between two health districts covering Southern Virginia initially were assigned to the wrong localities, a Virginia Health Department review found last month.
The culprit comes down to using postal codes to decide a person's place of residence, which isn't always accurate. For example, a person may live a few miles outside the city limits and still have a Danville ZIP code. A lab may have identified that person as a Danville resident when in fact the person actually resides in Pittsylvania County.
The shifts extended into April with Danville dipping into the negative column again Thursday.
"VDH is constantly reviewing information for jurisdiction errors [usually geocoding issues] and updating classifications based on reports from investigators and external groups," said Brooke Crawford, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health. "There are several potential reasons for changes made to data at the State and local level."
The health department strives to report cases and deaths based on a person's official place of residence to provide a clear picture of the pandemic's impact at a community level.
"COVID-19 data is constantly being generated, so there is no estimate of when the process will finish," Crawford said.
"Cases may be added or removed as information is updated [reporting lag is a persistent factor] — those that have been removed may have been transferred to a different jurisdiction or erased from the official count to correct for erroneous positive reports."
Deaths
Danville and Pittsylvania County added 29 deaths to the logs in March, matching the number accumulated in December. Then on Friday, one of those deaths was removed for an unknown reason.
Deaths have always been a lagging indicator of the pandemic. On top of that, the Virginia Department of Health waits for a death certificate before classifying a fatality related to COVID-19. That process can take weeks or more. That means when a death shows up in a daily report by the health department, it's never clear when it occurred.
It's not known why a death was taken away Friday. Another fatality was added Saturday, bringing the district's toll back up to 198. It appears the latest death was a city resident in his or her 60s.
Little is known when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Only by comparing previous demographic data can age ranges and gender be determined. That process becomes muddled when a death is removed from the database.
Hospitalizations and other data
In Danville, 26 residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 in March. That number was 51 in the county, health department data show.
The figures may be an underestimate of the true count because the health department only recognizes hospitalizations as someone who tests positive while in a hospital. For example, if someone goes to a doctor's office and receives a positive COVID-19 result but is not admitted to a hospital until a few days later, that figure is not reflected in the health department's count.
Overall, the number of patients needing to be hospitalized has dropped to the point that Sovah Health has discontinued a biweekly report it had started last year. As of Wednesday, there were only eight COVID-19-positive patients in the Danville hospital.
Unlike the Virginia's positivity rate that follows an even curve pattern, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's figure appears more of a zig-zag clouded by data realignment. The state's rate of 6.4% is a full percentage point higher than mid-March. Locally, the rate is 6.6%, a drop from 8.4% a week ago. The positivity rate is a figure that calculates the number of positive results against the overall tests administered. It's used by health experts to gauge community spread of the virus. A rate above 5% means the illness is not under control by Centers for Disease Control standards.