Marketing company to bring 62 jobs, $1.7 million in investment to Danville
Marketing company to bring 62 jobs, $1.7 million in investment to Danville

Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball announces Wednesday morning that $1.7 million in investment and 62 new jobs are coming to Danville. Kegerreis Digital Marketing will relocate its headquarters from Pennsylvania to 402 Cabell St. in the River District. 

 JOHN R. CRANE, Register & Bee

Kegerreis Digital Marketing, an integrated marketing and analytics company, will invest $1.7 million and bring 62 jobs to the River District in Danville, Brian Ball, Virginia's secretary of commerce and trade, announced in the city Wednesday morning. 

The company will renovate the 7,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse at 402 Cabell St. and relocate its headquarters there from Pennsylvania.

The company's new location will house company executives and serve as the central meeting point for KDM's widespread workforce. 

KDM is a subsidiary of Kegerreis Outdoor Advertising, which was founded in 1979 and is the 10th-largest billboard company in the country. The company has more than 2,500 billboard displays in seven states along the East Coast. 

Ball announced the project at the company's future location during an event attended by state and local officials. 

"This is great news for the commonwealth and in particular for the city of Danville," Ball said during remarks.  

This story will be updated.

