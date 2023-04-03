A 26-year-old Martinsville woman died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Henry County, the Virginia State Police report.

The collision happened shortly after 2 a.m Friday on Va. 87, two tenths of a mile north of Va. 622, according to Sgt. Richard Garletts, a spokesperson for the state police.

Keyara Seymone Hairston was driving a 2019 Mazda north on Va. 87, Garletts reported. The Mazda crossed the centerline and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which was heading south, head-on.

Hairston, who was was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. A passenger — 20-year-old Kaylum J. Glover — was wearing his seat belt and was hurt.

Glover was taken for treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The Silverado's driver — Dexter J. Pilson, Jr., 42, of Reidsville, North Carolina — also was hurt and taken to a hospital. Pilson had his seat belt on at the time of the crash.

The wreck is still under investigation.