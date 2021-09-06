Masking helps for now, but more vaccinations needed ahead of holiday season, new report says

Masking and social distancing today may keep a fall surge of COVID-19 from reaching January levels, but vaccinations hold the key to taming the pandemic in the coming holiday months, a new report shows.

An increase in prevention methods by Virginians has slightly lowered the prediction by the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute. Friday's report indicates infection rates likely won't reach record levels in January, but they could easily come close.

"Increased mask usage and vaccinations across Virginia have dampened model projections slightly," researchers wrote in the most recent report. In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, vaccinations increased 50% in August.

But with injection rates that fall well below the state average, many more in the Dan River Region will need to roll up their sleeves to brunt future surges of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Only slightly more than half of Danville adults are fully vaccinated and only 46% of those 18 and older in Pittsylvania County have received the proper doses.