Medical marijuana dispensaries come with rules to prevent misuse

"I would caution against [patients] getting rid of all of their medications and beginning solely using medical cannabis," said Olinger, who is not licensed to prescribe the drug.

As for whether any of her patients could benefit from medical marijuana, "many of my patients are older and I am skeptical about whether they will be open to using medical cannabis," she said.

Dr. Gary Miller, a cardiologist who serves on City Council as the city's vice mayor, said a few of his patients could benefit from using medical marijuana, especially those with terminal heart disease.

"We do have terminal heart patients who need relief from pain," Miller said.

He said he sees the potential of possibly prescribing it for three or four of his patients a year, or possibly up to one a month. Though he is not licensed to prescribe medical marijuana, he said he may look into obtaining licensure.

Plachcinski said the city is setting up the process to allow medical marijuana dispensaries "because we believe this will benefit the citizens in our community who need compassionate care, for those who can't find relief from other medications."

As for recreational marijuana, possession of up to an ounce of marijuana in Virginia will be legal for people 21 and older beginning July 1.

