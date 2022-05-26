Memorial Day travelers, Pittsylvania County graduations will keep roadways busy this weekend

Record high gas prices won't put the brakes on more than 1 million state residents from hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend, experts are predicting.

Across Virginia, pump prices increased nearly 15 cents in just a week, according to GasBuddy. On Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of fuel was $4.34 in Danville, AAA reported.

“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off," Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy, said this week.

In general, prices will be $1.50 higher this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year, De Haan said, who also pointed to a slowing increase.

"While the coast isn't clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I'm hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year," he said. "Whether or not we're able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky high prices."

It's likely the demand will increase in the coming days with people kicking off summer vacation season.

AAA's prediction — based on travel of 50 miles or more — of 1.09 million travelers is the largest since pre-pandemic days in 2019. Nationally, 35 millions Americans are expected to hit the highways.

"Our roadways will be as crowded as they have been over the holiday since pre-pandemic, but airports, train stations and bus depots will also be extremely busy, so travelers should plan accordingly,” Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA, said.

Locally, Pittsylvania County high school graduations will cause more traffic than normal Friday and Saturday. This year — again, for the first time since the pandemic — the ceremonies will return to Averett University's North Campus.

Tunstall High School kicks off the season of graduations at 7 p.m. Friday. The three other county high schools will hold commencement exercises Saturday: Gretna at 9 a.m., Chatham at 1 p.m. and Dan River at 6 p.m.

Air travel also is expected to pick up speed this weekend. AAA is predicting a 24% increased compared to last year, meaning about 87,000 Virginians will fly to a destination.

“While the increase in auto travel is notable given the pain at the pump, a sharp jump in air travel and travel by other modes of transportation suggests gas prices may be motivating some travelers to consider alternatives to driving,” said Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Virginia.

Memorial Day marks the most popular weekend of the year to travel, according to GasBuddy.

The most common amount of time traveled by car will be between two to three and over five hours. Memorial Day Weekend (47%) will be the most popular travel weekend followed by Independence Day (33%) and Labor Day (31%).