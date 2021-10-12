Middle Border Forward closing office, moving to volunteer-run model

Starting Nov. 1, Middle Border Forward will transition to a volunteer-run model with no paid staff members and no physical location.

Formed in 2015 and sponsored by the Danville Regional Foundation, the nonprofit organization's mission is "to build social capital" in Danville, Pittsylvania County and Caswell County, North Carolina, by giving innovative opportunities for change.

“This transition is a natural progression of MBF’s mission,” Jennifer Gregory, the organization’s inaugural executive director, said in a news release last week. “What began as an experiment five years ago has become a movement. We set out to discover how to best build social capital in the region and what we found was community development is most effective and most sustainable when it’s done with the community, not for it.”

The move means Gregory’s tenure with the organization will end on Oct. 31, but she views it as a reward for her years of service.

“Everyone working in the nonprofit sector will tell you their #1 goal is to work themselves out of a job,” she said. “I feel extremely fortunate to be able to say I’ve done that."

