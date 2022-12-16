 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing 17-year-old from Gretna found by Danville Police Department

A Gretna teen missing since Tuesday has been located and reunited with her family, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon.

Jamila Jana’a Gadson, 17, was last seen at her Rockford School Road home in the Gretna community of Pittsylvania County on Tuesday. It marked the second time in a month Gadson has been reported missing. The previous report was on Nov. 15, but she was located a few days later.

"We would like to thank Danville Police Department for their assistance," Capt. Gerald Ford, with the county sheriff's office, said in an email Friday.

Ford offer no details on how Gadson was located, but noted she "has been returned to her parents."

The sheriff’s office sought the public's help in finding the missing teen.

From staff reports

