Missing Danville class ring returned to late owner's father after 50 years

It was 1965, and James Boggs Jr. was swimming with friends in the Sandy River.

When the adventure was over, Boggs realized his 1966 George Washington High School class ring was missing.

When he died in 2003, Boggs had never found his keepsake.

Nearly 60 years later, Boggs’ ring is back in his father’s hands, thanks to a diligent man who had kept it in a keepsake box for about 50 years after obtaining it from a friend working at a Danville service station in the early 1970s.

“He opened a cash register and there was a class ring in the register,” recalled Edward Buckner, 76. “The ring had been in there a while.”

A customer had left the ring there in exchange for gas and never came back for it, said Buckner, who had tracked down James Boggs Sr. and returned it to him Aug. 28.

“I was floored,” Boggs, 94, told the Danville Register & Bee during an interview at his Danville home Thursday morning.

Boggs had just started watching a golf game on television when Boggs called him. But Boggs, who never answers the phone if he doesn’t recognize the number of the person calling, missed Buckner’s attempt to contact him.

“Thirty minutes later, he rang the doorbell,” Boggs said.

In the middle of summer 57 years ago, James Boggs Jr. had his 1966 class ring for a few months. When he went swimming with friends in the Sandy River off Va. 863, he left it in the pocket of his shorts.

When he finished his dip into the water, he discovered his ring was missing.

“We don’t know if it was stolen or lost,” said Lynn Hudson, Boggs Jr.’s sister.

He had not had the ring long when it was gone, Hudson recalled.

“He was really upset,” she said.

The younger Boggs, who died in 2003 at 54, would go on to graduate and head to Virginia Tech, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance before serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1970-76.

Boggs Jr. was able to get a class ring from Virginia Tech, Hudson said.

After working as a residential manager with the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, he was employed as a store manager for FasMart stores in the area up until his death.

He left behind two children and two grandchildren. Two more grandchildren were born later, Hudson said.

As for Buckner, he stuck the class ring in his pocket at the service station that day about 50 years ago. He never wore it.

“I dropped in a keepsake box and it stayed in there for years and years and years,” Buckner said.

A U.S. Army veteran, Buckner went on with his life and forgot about the ring. One day recently, he found it again and noticed it appeared brand new. He also noticed the initials carved in it, “JHB,” for James Hamilton Boggs.

At first, he thought it was a 1965 class ring. The discovery prompted a mission for Buckner.

“I called a friend and he had a 1965 [GW] yearbook,” he said.

Upon closer inspection, he saw that it was a 1966 ring.

Buckner and a friend looked through a 1966 yearbook, combed through phones books, and searched the internet to find out who the ring could belong to.

He found Boggs’ name and address.

On Aug. 28, Buckner knocked on Boggs’ door and told him who he was looking for.

“The man said, ‘I’m James Hamilton Boggs,’” Buckner said. “I said I was looking for someone younger.”

The elder Boggs recalled that Buckner asked when he attended GW. Boggs told him he graduated in 1946.

“He said, ‘well, do you have a son,’” Boggs asked.

That’s when Buckner pulled the ring out of his pocket.

“Mr. Boggs looked at the ring and looked at me and just slid it on his finger, just looking at it,” Buckner recalled.

Lynn came into the room where the two men were, Buckner said. He told her the story of the ring.

“That’s when [Boggs] told me his son had died,” Buckner said. “I didn’t know what to say. I said I wanted to return this ring to its rightful owner. He looked at the ring and at me like he couldn’t believe me.”

After Buckner handed him the ring, “he thanked me,” Buckner said.

“When I started out walking out the door, he said, ‘Mr. Buckner, you just made my day,’” Buckner said. “I said to him, ‘you made my day too.’”

During the interview at his home Thursday, Boggs praised Buckner’s efforts to track down the ring’s owner and bring it home.

“He deserves all the credit,” Boggs said. “The return of it is really remarkable. We would never have known what happened to it without him.”

About a week after getting the ring back, Boggs wrote Buckner a letter “thanking him profusely,” Boggs said.

“I’ll keep that letter for a long time,” Buckner said.