Missing N.C. man may have connection to Danville

A 81-year-old missing man from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has "possible personal connections" to the Danville area, the Danville Police Department announced Friday afternoon.
James Mitchell Scott — who was last seen in the Robin Hood Drive and Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem — was wearing navy blue sweatpants, a green, black and tan polo shirt, and navy blue sneakers, authorities reported.
His credit card was used at a Randleman, North Carolina, gas station.
Scott is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, a police alert stated.
He may be driving a white 2013 Toyota Avalon with a North Carolina tag of DKR2150.
Anyone with information should call the Danville emergency communications center at 434-799-5111, option 8 or detective M.J. Hester at the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.