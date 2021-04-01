Mobile vaccination clinics roll into Danville for harder-to-reach, underserved populations

Twenty-nine-year-old Sirdarious Hunt was slightly apprehensive about getting the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.
"I'm a little nervous," Hunt said while waiting in line for the shot in a parking area at Goodyear, where a state-operated mobile vaccine clinic was set up. But, "I do feel it'll be better than not getting it."
Mobile vaccination clinics ran by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia Department of Health began offering the COVID-19 shots at locations in Danville this week.
"This is always part of our strategy as a whole to get everybody vaccinated," said Lauren Opett, spokesperson with the department.
The mobile clinics — offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine — are a way to get the shots to harder-to-reach, underserved populations disproportionately affected by the pandemic, Opett said.
Danville is providing support for VDEM and VDH on the clinics. Officials recognized that the state-run vaccine clinic at the former J.C. Penney location in Danville Mall has not been reaching all of the community in a convenient way, said City Manager Ken Larking.
The two mobile clinics began operations Wednesday, starting out at Airside Industrial Park before offering vaccines at Goodyear on Thursday. One of the clinics will be at Stonewall Therapeutic Center in north Danville on Saturday, while the other will be in Mecklenburg County, Larking said.
Days before the clinics go to a certain area, community organizers are contact residents and employees to recruit as many people as possible ahead of time to sign up to get the vaccine at the clinic, Larking said.
Leftover appointments are posted on a link on the city's website at danvilleva.gov/coronavirus the day before the clinic for anyone interested in signing up to fill those slots, he said.
"We wouldn't them to go unused," Larking said, adding that the city is now playing a larger role in signing people up for appointments.
The link at the city's website can be used to sign up for vaccine appointments at the former J.C. Penney location, as well.
Back over at Goodyear, 45-year-old Steven Morris said he was getting the vaccine because his oncologist told him to. The the U.S. Navy veteran is used to shots, he is skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I question how long it's going to last in the long run, and its safety" Morris said.