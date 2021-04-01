Mobile vaccination clinics roll into Danville for harder-to-reach, underserved populations

Twenty-nine-year-old Sirdarious Hunt was slightly apprehensive about getting the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.

"I'm a little nervous," Hunt said while waiting in line for the shot in a parking area at Goodyear, where a state-operated mobile vaccine clinic was set up. But, "I do feel it'll be better than not getting it."

Mobile vaccination clinics ran by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia Department of Health began offering the COVID-19 shots at locations in Danville this week.

"This is always part of our strategy as a whole to get everybody vaccinated," said Lauren Opett, spokesperson with the department.

The mobile clinics — offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine — are a way to get the shots to harder-to-reach, underserved populations disproportionately affected by the pandemic, Opett said.

Danville is providing support for VDEM and VDH on the clinics. Officials recognized that the state-run vaccine clinic at the former J.C. Penney location in Danville Mall has not been reaching all of the community in a convenient way, said City Manager Ken Larking.

