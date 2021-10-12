 Skip to main content
Monday evening fire causes damage to Danville's Western Sizzlin
DANVILLE

A Monday evening fire blamed on a neon sign caused minor damage to Danville's Western Sizzlin restaurant.

It was shortly after 8 p.m. when crews responded to the eatery on Riverside Drive to find a small amount of smoke inside, the Danville Fire Department reported in a news release.

The building was evacuated while firefighters searched for the blaze.

Crews discovered a fire on the roof that had extended inside. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to put out the flames. By about 8:45 p.m. the fire was under control, the news release reported.

The restaurant suffered minor smoke and fire damage. The Danville Fire Department stayed on scene for about an hour and a half.

There were no injuries reported.

After an investigation, the cause was determined to be an electrical shorted-out neon tube/sign, the release stated.

