Monday night fire damages Danville home

A Monday evening fire caused heavy damage to a Danville home.

The Danville Fire Department was called to 154 Orchard Drive shortly after 8 p.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the 1-story home, the Danville Fire Department reported.

Firefighters found a blaze in the attic space. After entering the home, flames started coming through the roof, forcing crews to exit the house and move to a defensive attack to put out the flames.

Everyone was outside the home when the fire department arrived and no injuries were reported.

The home suffering heavy fire, smoke, heat and water damage. Firefighters stayed on the scene for about three hours.

The cause is still under investigation.