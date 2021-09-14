Monday night fire damages Danville home

A late Monday night fire damaged a home on College Avenue in Danville.

The Danville Fire Department was dispatched at about 10:40 p.m. Monday to 138 College Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found a 2-story home with heavy smoke showing.

Everyone was outside the home when crews arrived. Family members said the fire was in a second-floor bathroom.

Crews found flames there that had extended into a small part of the attic. The blaze was quickly put out.

There were no injuries reported. Two adults displaced will be staying with family.

The Danville Fire Marshal's office ruled the cause as a malfunctioning electric motor.

—From staff reports