Months after being on a ventilator, Danville woman struggles with COVID-19 impacts

She was able to cut back on her oxygen use. She can turn it off when she is relaxing at home, she said.

"I don't think I would have seen that improvement without the vaccine," she said. "That's my opinion as someone who's not medically trained."

Other improvements include being able to run errands by herself and regaining the strength and stamina to carry her oxygen tanks to the car.

"I had to have somebody with me before," Wright said. "It was a challenge to to take the tanks to the car."

She has a six-pack of oxygen tanks, with each tank providing about an hour of oxygen.

But the biggest coup was recently taking a vacation to Chincoteague on the Eastern Shore a month ago. She took 24 tanks of oxygen and a home concentrator that converts room air to pure oxygen.

As for her anxiety — which increased after getting COVID and being released from care — it has improved, Wright said.

"It has definitely gotten better," she said. "That's also helped me to go on my vacation and go out running errands on my own."