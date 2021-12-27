More COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Danville in January

With only half of the Danville and Pittsylvania County population fully vaccinated — and fewer than 1-in-5 individuals boosted — the local health department is continuing efforts to get more shots in more arms.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will host two vaccine clinics in January at Danville elementary schools.

“Being vaccinated and boosted is especially important now with the rise in cases caused by the omicron variant of the virus," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, said in a statement. "These more contagious strains can spread quickly and vaccines are our best hope to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A vaccine doesn't guarantee a person won't get COVID-19, Spillmann said, however the shots are proven to prevent severe illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.

The clinics will provide free first, second and booster doses for the public, a news release explained. Vaccines are available to anyone 5 and older.

In Danville and Pittsylvania County, only 4% of children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated and only 30% of those 12 to 15 years old have had the proper doses. Overall, only half the population is protected with vaccinations.

Boosters — viewed by medical experts as a needed extra layer of protection against COVID-19 — are slowly flowing into the arms of residents. In Danville, 18% have rolled up their sleeves again for a booster dose. In Pittsylvania County, only 16% have the extra shot.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older, but a parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older.

The Pfizer booster may be obtained by anyone 16 and older at least six months from their second injection. The Moderna version is on the same timeframe, but only those 18 and older may receive a booster. For the one-shot Johnson and Johnson version, anyone 18 and older may receive a booster dose at least two months from the original vaccine.

Residents may choose which booster to receive, meaning it's possible to mix and match. However, the Virginia Department of Health urges individuals to talk with a doctor or health care provider to make the right decision.

The clinics are set from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at Johnson Elementary School located 680 Arnett Blvd. and from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 15 at Park Avenue Elementary School located at 661 Park Ave.

While walk-ins are welcome, health leaders recommend making an appointment by registering in advance at vase.vdh.virginia.gov. If anyone has issues online they may call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

Those with an appointment should arrive no earlier than 20 minutes. Anyone coming for a second or booster dose should bring their vaccine card.

The experience of getting a COVID-19 vaccine will be very similar to other routine vaccines, the health department explained.