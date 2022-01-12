More testing, vaccine opportunities planned in Danville, Pittsylvania County

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is deploying more COVID-19 testing options — including in rural areas — to combat the extreme spike in infections and keep residents from inundating local emergency rooms.

One event is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Riceville/Java EMS Station at 1604 Riceville Road in Java.

The free tests will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, the department said. There's no need for an appointment and walk-ups are welcome.

“The goal of providing these free testing opportunities to the citizens of our community is to help prevent further spread of the virus and to assist in keeping our health care systems from being overwhelmed,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, said in a statement. “Our hospital emergency rooms and rescue squads need to be reserved for medical emergencies, so if you’re seeking a COVID test and it is not an emergency, please utilize our community testing events or arrange for testing at one of our retail pharmacy partners.”

The department will use what's known as PCR tests — polymerase chain reaction — often called the gold standard. The test is performed by using a swab to collect a respiratory specimen with results expected to be available approximately three days following the test, a news release explained.

Another testing event is set from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday inside the Danville Community Market at 629 Craghead St. for the first 100 individuals.

Testing is available for all ages, but anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are averaging about 215 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest point in the pandemic. Health experts know that's likely undercounting the true picture of the illnesses in the region.

On Wednesday morning, 232 new infections in Danville and Pittsylvania County were added to the Virginia Department of Health's dashboard.

The omicron variant is blamed for the nearly vertical uptick in cases around the nation. While in general this particular strain doesn't appear to induce severe illnesses as other variants, the extreme number of people infected is posing a capacity risk for hospitals.

In addition to a vaccine clinic set from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Park Avenue Elementary School in Danville, two more sessions for COVID-19 shots are planned later this month: from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Schoolfield Elementary School and from 9 to 11 a.m. at Gibson Elementary School.

“Vaccines are highly effective against severe illness and can reduce the risk of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19," Spillmann said in a statement. "Getting everyone ages 5 years and older vaccinated can protect families and communities.”

These clinics will provide all doses — including boosters — at no cost to the public. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 years and older, but a parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are recommended by registering at vase.vdh.virginia.gov. Anyone experiencing trouble registering online may call 877-VAX-IN-VA.

Individuals with an appointment should arrive no more than 20 minutes early.

Anyone coming for a second or booster dose should bring their vaccine card.