More than 14,000 customers in Dan River Region without power after Ian storms through

More than 14,000 customers with Danville Utilities were without power Saturday morning after remnants of Hurricane Ian brought strong winds to the Dan River Region on Friday night.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.

Danville Public Works crews responded to reports of nine trees down in the city, according to a Saturday morning report from city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix. Those locations included Audubon Drive, Guerrant Street, Lanier Avenue, Lexington Avenue, Mountain Hill Road, North Main Street, Schoolfield Drive and Updike Place.

All of the trees but the one on Guerrant Street have been removed or moved to the side, Hendrix said. The tree on Guerrant Street is entangled with power lines.

There were 14,467 customers without power as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Hendrix said mutual aid crews from Ohio are helping local workers.

"When widespread outages occur ... crews first are assigned to make repairs based on restoring power to the greatest number of customers in the shortest time," Hendrix wrote in the report. "As lines are repaired and crews become available, they are assigned to areas with fewer outages."

Also, people who still have power could lose electricity temporarily when crews have to shut it off to make repairs.

"Once major lines serving a neighborhood are repaired, power may be on at some houses and off at others because of additional damage to lines and equipment serving those homes," Hendrix explained. "Some houses may have electric service when others do not because houses may be on different lines or circuits."

Residents in need of shelter should call the non-emergency number at 434-799-5111, option 8. The center will arrange to meet the need.

Hendrix also cautioned residents to be aware of downed power lines.