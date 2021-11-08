More than 60 children experience free flights at Danville Regional Airport

Many people can remember the excitement of their first rides in a small airplane.

More than 60 children and teens will remember “that day” as a fall Saturday in Danville when the Danville Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol — the EAA Chapter 1114 — Averett University’s Flight Center and Danville Regional Airport hosted the Young Eagles Rally.

The airport event on Oct. 30 served as an opportunity to improve awareness of airport activities, including Averett University’s Flight Center and the Civil Air Patrol. Children were exposed to the Danville Science Center exhibit and learned about the forces of flight.

In partnership with Averett University and the Young Eagles local chapter, free plane rides were provided for those ages 8-17. A total of 65 flights were completed with volunteer pilots from the EAA chapter flying their own planes, and Averett University flight instructors piloting Averett’s aircraft.

This EAA chapter’s “Young Eagles” program has flown more than 17,000 youngsters in 25 years.