More than 60 children experience free flights at Danville Regional Airport

Many people can remember the excitement of their first rides in a small airplane.
More than 60 children and teens will remember “that day” as a fall Saturday in Danville when the Danville Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol — the EAA Chapter 1114 — Averett University’s Flight Center and Danville Regional Airport hosted the Young Eagles Rally.
The airport event on Oct. 30 served as an opportunity to improve awareness of airport activities, including Averett University’s Flight Center and the Civil Air Patrol. Children were exposed to the Danville Science Center exhibit and learned about the forces of flight.
In partnership with Averett University and the Young Eagles local chapter, free plane rides were provided for those ages 8-17. A total of 65 flights were completed with volunteer pilots from the EAA chapter flying their own planes, and Averett University flight instructors piloting Averett’s aircraft.
This EAA chapter’s “Young Eagles” program has flown more than 17,000 youngsters in 25 years.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to expose children to an activity that may change their lives and develop a career interest,” Danville Transportation Director Marc Adelman said. “It’s just incredible. You see all these kids being a little reluctant about going and then they come back and have smiles on their faces and they say it’s wonderful.”
Tours of the Averett Flight Center allowed staff to talk with the public about careers in aviation, the university’s program and their partnership with American Airlines, as well as provide tours of Averett’s airplanes and flight simulator. The Civil Air Patrol gave tours of its hanger and introduced attendees to CAP training opportunities for cadets (ages 12-18) and senior members.
Senior members can train for air and ground missions like search and rescue and aerial photography. Cadet training includes ground search and rescue, aerospace education, leadership and character development. Tours of the airport’s operations advisory tower educated the public about how the tower provides traffic advisories to pilots who are landing or taking off.
The Danville Science Center demonstrated various concepts of flight relating to lift, drag, thrust and rocket and rotary wing design. Guests were able to construct and take their creations home to introduce others to the exciting world of aviation and aerospace engineering.