More vaccines to start flowing Monday in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

Shots to fight COVID-19 will begin flowing into the arms of teachers and residents 65 and older Monday when the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District moves into the next level of a vaccination plan.

Since the vaccine still isn't available to the general public, those doses will be administered in what's known as a closed point of dispensing clinics, officials stressed in a Friday news release announcing the move to the next phase. Appointments are required.

Known as "Phase 1b," the next round of vaccines will be available to essential employees like police and fire personnel, food and agriculture workers, manufacturers, grocery store workers, public transit workers and mail carriers, among others, according to the release.

The Southside Health District — an area that includes Halifax, Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties — also will move into the second phase Monday.

Residents 65 and older and anyone ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions who live in Danville or Pittsylvania County should call 434-766-9828 to schedule an appointment for the closed clinics.

With expected high call volume, health district officials ask callers to be patient in trying to get through.