Music fest concludes Black History Month events at Danville's Ballou Recreation Center

“Spirituals were an expression of religious devotion, as well as repressed emotion, and the yearning for freedom from bondage,” Deloris Crews explained to a crowd of an estimated 120-130 attendees, prior to belting out an impassioned rendition of “Oh Freedom” — the iconic African American spiritual that became a primary theme song of the civil rights movement.

Crews — who co-organized the Ballou Recreation Center’s Black History Music Festival with Mary Hood — set the tone for the Wednesday event with this boisterous, crowd-pleasing opening, and many in the audience who knew the words joined in and sang along with her. This call-and-response participatory dynamic characterized most of the day’s performances, and gave the entire event an authentically spiritual and charismatic flavor.

“The spirit of the Lord is in this house,” remarked one audience member during the open comments portion at the end of the event. She was met with much verbal agreement from other attendees.

After her opening, Crews called forth singer Myrtle Fitzgerald of Mount Grove Missionary Baptist Church, who treated the audience to a powerful a cappella set of the spirituals “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” “Steal Away to Jesus” and “Wade in the Water.” The audience naturally joined in the performance as Fitzgerald’s backup singers, collectively singing the refrain “God’s going to trouble the water” right on cue throughout her final number.

The next performance was an interpretive dance number by the East New Hope Baptist Church Praise Dancers. Echoing the theme of liberation, one of the dancers recited Galatians 5:13 prior to the performance: “You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love.”

The pair of young women representing the Praise Dancers then presented their interpretation of “Stand Up,” a song performed by Cynthia Erivo and written by Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell. The single was featured in the 2019 Harriet Tubman biopic “Harriet.”

Next up was Charlotte Bridgeforth, of Shiloh Baptist Church, who began with an impromptu mini-sermon that revved up the crowd for her thunderous performances of “Just Another Day that the Lord Has Kept Me” and “You Won’t Leave Here Like You Came (In Jesus Name).” Bridgeforth’s performance broke into an emotive round of applause, with the performer herself raising her arms and shouting “Hallelujah,” feeding off the electric energy throughout the room.

Jay Mac Williams, of First Presbyterian Church, then gave a performance of “Amazing Grace,” which inspired many audience members to sing along before delivering a crescendo of applause at the end of the song.

Crews then introduced the Voices for Christ musical group, who delivered a hypnotically harmonic rendition of “Victory,” written by Ronan P. Hardiman and popularized by gospel singer Brenda Waters.

David Wilson, of Camp Grove Baptist Church, then performed alongside pianist Keauntae Clements. Wilson began with “Have Thine Own Way,” a crowd-pleasing song that inspired accompaniment from audience members. Wilson then shared during an interlude that he was thankful that he was able to attend the day’s event, as his participation had been threatened by a battle with COVID-19 that began this past December.

“I didn’t know whether or not I was going to be here, because I didn’t know whether or not I was going to have wind to be able to do it, but God has been good,” Wilson shared. Noting that December’s ordeal was his second round with COVID, Wilson revealed that he continues to experience long-hauler’s symptoms of leg swelling, cardiovascular distress and breathing difficulties.

Wilson noted that Marvin Winans’ “I Feel Like Going On” gave him strength and encouragement while he was hospitalized with COVID-19, as he proceeded to perform the song, which inspired a standing ovation upon its completion.

Representatives from Commonwealth Senior Living facility — which co-sponsored the event by supplying the day’s refreshments — then spoke to those in attendance about their program offerings and their commitment to senior care.

“We’re here, we care, we care deeply about our residents,” stated Sarah Barker. Barker invited attendees to communicate their needs and questions to herself or colleague Eddie Booth, who was also in attendance.

Crews then invited Voices for Christ to return for an encore. The group performed “I Won’t Let You Fall” by Helen Miller followed by “It’s Gonna Be Alright,” written by Byron Cage and popularized by singer Dottie Peoples. During the latter performance, the group led a praise line throughout the audience as they made their way back to their seats in the performers’ section.

One audience member was profoundly touched by this performance, becoming visibly emotional and spiritually excited for an extended period as the group ended the number with encouraging ad libs.

“It was wonderful, it was a blessing for my soul,” Winsel Myers said about the performance.

Accounting for her emotional reaction, Myers shared, “It’s the spirit of the Lord. When God has done something for you and has brought you this far, you have to give God the glory and the praise while you can.”

Attendees then followed social distancing guidelines as they treated themselves to refreshments. Event co-organizer Mary Hood then read ticket numbers to award door prizes to lucky audience members.

Crews returned to share 10 mental and emotional benefits of listening to music before calling Wilson back to the podium for the final performances of the day.

Wilson and Clements then delivered a robust rendering of “God’s Grace” by Luther Barnes. With Crews’ consent, Wilson then orated a selection from Dr. Marin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Audience members joined Wilson in celebration by verbalizing the last lines of the speech with him: “Free at last, free at last — thank God Almighty! We are free at last!”

Wilson then closed the event by leading a collective performance of “We Shall Overcome” — perhaps the most famous protest song of the civil rights era.

After the closing, Crews reflected on a very successful and well received Black History Month event series at Ballou.

“It’s meant the world to me in terms of embracing our heritage, and just carrying on the tradition of who we are, and how much they sacrificed so that we can be where we are today,” she shared.