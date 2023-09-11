Joe Scott, of Danville, was one of the thousands of people caught in a thrashing storm Thursday night during the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, hosted in neighboring Halifax County.

The experience that night helped set the tone for Scott and others who quickly descended on social media to blast the four-day event billed as the largest in the country.

Another storm Saturday morning caused organizers to curtail events for the day and eventually end the festival all together that was set to run through Sunday.

“With heavy hearts, due to this weekend’s continued severe weather, we must announce the cancellation of the final days of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival,” organizers wrote on Facebook on Saturday evening. “Your safety and well-being are our foremost concerns.”

A Facebook page dedicated to criticism — Screwed by Blue Ridge Rock Festival — had grown to some nearly 23,000 members by late Sunday. The posts include blasting a lack of water, overflowing trash and an overall communication breakdown.

Sunday’s weather lacked any severe threat, but passing morning showers did dampen Halifax County in the morning. By the afternoon, the sun had popped out. This only strengthened posters to question if weather was behind the decision to shutter the festival.

Back on Thursday, it was shortly before 7 p.m when Scott and his companion sat on a blanket on top of a hill.

“There was no warning about the storm, it started raining and the wind picked up so quickly I barely was able to get my poncho on,” Scott said in a statement to the newspaper.

It took only a few seconds for the drenching rain to saturate the blanket. The wind then whipped up the hill and pulled some tents belonging to vendors.

“They put evacuation messages up on the stage screens and we headed to the gate, by the time we got there the lightning had started, it was very close by,” he explained. “We were all herded onto a road to wait for the shuttles, we waited over three hours in strong winds, heavy rains and hail.”

Then he saw more tents picked up by the wind.

“There was trash flying around everywhere in the rain,” he explained. “People were struggling to keep the tents on the ground [and] as we were running towards the gate the Porta Johns were also being blown over.”

He didn’t blame the shuttles, and said they did what they could. When they finally made it on a bus — at 10:30 p.m. — the driver told Scott she hadn’t had a break since 7 that morning, so she didn’t have time to eat.

He also observed someone having a seizure standing on the road awaiting a shuttle, a time when he had no access to food, water or bathrooms.

“It took some people over five hours to get from the gate just to the shuttle to get back to the parking lots,” he said.

The storm wasn’t the first red flag, according to Scott. He said he “watched multiple people be picked up for heat related issues because water was pretty much inaccessible” Thursday.

Halifax County Sheriff Fred S. Clark confirmed that “several hundred” people were seen by EMS for heat exhaustion, he told The Gazette-Virginian, a newspaper in South Boston.

Clark told The Gazette he estimated there were at least 50,000 to 60,000 people at the festival.

They were told that only 45,000 tickets were sold.

Although he said law enforcement monitored the weather situation, the festival organizers made the call to shut down the event.

Organizers posted on Facebook that details about refunds would be shared in the coming days.

This marked the second year VIR hosted the four-day festival. For a brief year, it was held in Pittsylvania County.

In 2021, officials estimated about 33,000 people descended on Blue Ridge Amphitheater — where the festival was located — marking a record crowd for the Dan River Region at the time.

But it wasn’t a smooth affair.

The day it all started, traffic was backed up along U.S. 29 in Blairs. In fact, it took about 20 to 30 minutes for a Register & Bee reporter to get from the exit onto northbound U.S. 29 to R&L Smith Road, which leads to Carson Lester Lane and the Blue Ridge Amphitheater.

After being overwhelmed by the thousands of fans arriving for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, the promoter — Purpose Driven Events — pivoted and turned all operations outside of the event gates over to Pittsylvania County, ultimately leading to what local officials termed as a “flawless” affair.

Pittsylvania County ended up charging Purpose Driven Events more than $337,000 for work performed at that festival and a smaller one that preceded it.

Two civil lawsuits were filed in 2021 by vendors claiming they hadn’t been paid for services surrounding the rock festival. Both suits were settled out of court.