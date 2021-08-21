Myriad factors merge for the current surge in Dan River Region. A 'lack of concern' for COVID-19 is one.

"Yes, we try to respond to all questions from the public and provide guidance," he said when asked if the office is fielding queries from worried parents.

"With the rise in school cases, it is only reasonable to assume that parents would call us with their concerns," he said.

The questions are similar to previous surges and involve everything from complaints on face masks to general prevention guidelines.

Some want to know how to protect families of those exposed and infected. Other questions come in the form of frustration that essential workers — including teachers — have to return to work.

Hospital care

As of Friday, Sovah Health was caring for 26 patients — 14 in Danville and 12 in Martinsville — who had tested positive for COVID-19. That's about the same number as a week ago.

"We strongly encourage everyone in the community to stay vigilant in wearing a mask, washing their hands, self-monitoring for symptoms, and do not go out if you are exposed or have any COVID-19 related symptoms, especially with our communities having substantial or high transmission rates," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee on Friday.