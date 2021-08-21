Myriad factors merge for the current surge in Dan River Region. A 'lack of concern' for COVID-19 is one.

In the span of one month, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District went from adding only three new COVID-19 infections per day to 43, the largest level since mid-February.
A total of 219 cases went into the log books this week alone.
Myriad factors are contributing to the sharp spike. The delta variant — an extremely transmissible version of the novel coronavirus — is high on the list of culprits.
The other components include gatherings — both large and small — and an overall "lack of concern" for COVID-19 and the consequences of spreading it to others, said Chris Andrews, an epidemiologist with the local health district.
Also, preclinical and asymptomatic spread plays a role in the increase in cases, he told the Register & Bee. That means people who don't realize they are sick with COVID-19 are passing it along to others.
That's where contact tracing can help. That's a health department procedure where workers notify residents of possible exposure to the virus. In doing that, another problem arises because sometimes people aren't cooperative.
"Individuals will often reach out to our office to report an exposure," Andrews said. "It is not uncommon for clients to decline an interview or refuse to provide information on their contacts."
Simply put, that means people may have been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, but because that person decided not help the health department, exposed individuals remain the dark.
The delta variant adds an enhanced risk to the picture, local health emergency coordinator Chris Garrett said.
"The delta variant has proven to have a greater capacity for transmission than the original alpha strain of COVID-19," Garrett told the Register & Bee. "Therefore, the risk is elevated in any situation."
Schools
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Dan River Region schools only for only two weeks. As of Saturday, 42 positive COVID-19 results — 36 students and six staff members — were reported in Pittsylvania County Schools.
Danville has 21 students and four workers with COVID-19 in its public school system.
So far, no outbreaks have emerged in either district, an indication the virus is being spread in the community and not within the confines of schools. Out of the 25 cases in Danville, only two students and one staff member have been exposed, an online dashboard indicates. The county's online chart does not indicate exposures.
Local parents are reaching out to the health department with lots of questions, Andrews confirmed.
"Yes, we try to respond to all questions from the public and provide guidance," he said when asked if the office is fielding queries from worried parents.
"With the rise in school cases, it is only reasonable to assume that parents would call us with their concerns," he said.
The questions are similar to previous surges and involve everything from complaints on face masks to general prevention guidelines.
Some want to know how to protect families of those exposed and infected. Other questions come in the form of frustration that essential workers — including teachers — have to return to work.
Hospital care
As of Friday, Sovah Health was caring for 26 patients — 14 in Danville and 12 in Martinsville — who had tested positive for COVID-19. That's about the same number as a week ago.
"We strongly encourage everyone in the community to stay vigilant in wearing a mask, washing their hands, self-monitoring for symptoms, and do not go out if you are exposed or have any COVID-19 related symptoms, especially with our communities having substantial or high transmission rates," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee on Friday.
Nearly all of Virginia is categorized as a high-risk area for COVID-19 spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gunn-Nolan said the health system supports the CDC guidance given the exponential caseloads and number of residents who are still unvaccinated.
"Masks are still needed, even if you are vaccinated," she said.
Vaccines
Health experts agree inoculation remains the quickest way to exit the pandemic, but areas of Southern Virginia are still struggling with the figures. In Danville and Pittsylvania County, fewer than than half of the adults are fully vaccinated.
"Getting vaccinated is still our best defense to fighting this virus," Gunn-Nolan said. "There is significant evidence that grows daily indicating that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective."
The health department strongly echoes that advice.
"Vaccination remains the best tactic to protect our individuals and our communities from this current variant (delta) of SARS N-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID," said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district.
But with delta's dominance, Spillmann said it will take what he calls a multi-pronged approach to keep people from getting sick. That means avoiding crowds, washing hands regularly and staying home when feeling ill.
"I ask all of us to do the most we can to protect ourselves, our family and friends, and our communities," he told the Register & Bee.
Gunn-Nolan continues to encounter vaccine skeptics who have fallen victim to the virus and regret not receiving shots of protections.
They tell her "If I survive, I’ll get my vaccine."
"This is extremely difficult for me and other hospital workers to hear as we are confident that the vaccine is the solution" she said. Getting the shot makes it "extremely unlikely" to require hospitalization if someone were to contract COVID-19, known as a breakthrough cases.
Throughout the state, 95% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients.
"Our physicians, nurses and staff have been on the frontlines battling COVID-19 for more than a year, and we need the public’s help – please get vaccinated," Gunn-Nolan said.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit vaccinefinder.org.