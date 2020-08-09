N.C. quake rattles Dan River Region

Danville resident Sean Davis was enjoying a lazy Sunday morning when his bed shook.

He thought it was his golden retriever/Pyrenees, Leon, scratching himself at the base of the bed.

"He is such a big dog," Davis said during an interview Sunday morning.

When he quickly learned that his dog was not in the bedroom, he realized he had just experienced an earthquake.

"The lamp shade was rattling," he said.

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Sparta, North Carolina, at 8:07 a.m. Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey. It followed a much smaller 2.6-magnitude quake that happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

There were no reports of injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads. Images on social media also showed items knocked off of grocery store shelves.

Its effects were felt in other parts of North Carolina and in Virginia, including Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Robert Beasley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, said the weather service received calls about the quake from Floyd, Carroll, Grayson and Halifax counties.