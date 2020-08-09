N.C. quake rattles Dan River Region

Danville resident Sean Davis was enjoying a lazy Sunday morning when his bed shook.
He thought it was his golden retriever/Pyrenees, Leon, scratching himself at the base of the bed.
"He is such a big dog," Davis said during an interview Sunday morning.
When he quickly learned that his dog was not in the bedroom, he realized he had just experienced an earthquake.
"The lamp shade was rattling," he said.
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Sparta, North Carolina, at 8:07 a.m. Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey. It followed a much smaller 2.6-magnitude quake that happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday.
There were no reports of injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads. Images on social media also showed items knocked off of grocery store shelves.
Its effects were felt in other parts of North Carolina and in Virginia, including Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Robert Beasley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, said the weather service received calls about the quake from Floyd, Carroll, Grayson and Halifax counties.
"It was pretty widespread distribution," Beasley said. "It should have been felt pretty good from Charlottesville to Roanoke to Hillsville."
However, he said the weather service received no calls from Danville or Pittsylvania County about the earthquake.
Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said he did not know of any damages from the quake in the city.
"I haven't heard anything," he said.
Danville Police Department Officer D.L. Touchstone told the Danville Register & Bee there were no reports of damage or injuries in the city from the earthquake.
Sunday's quake was the most powerful to strike North Carolina in more than 100 years. A 5.5-magnitude earthquake happened near Skyland in 1916.
The largest recent earthquake to affect the East Coast was the 5.8-magnitude quake in Mineral on Aug. 23, 2011.
"The Mineral, Virginia, earthquake was felt widely across the East Coast and caused slight damage," according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.
As for Davis, he took the quake in stride. There was no damage to his Virginia Avenue home.
"I thought it was really cool," Davis said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
