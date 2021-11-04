Name change and $6.3 million grant hopes to boost health of Dan River Region residents

An organizational name change and a $6.3 million grant infusion from the Danville Regional Foundation comes in hopes to expand on efforts to boost the health of residents in Southern Virginia.

Formerly known as the Community Health Worker Project, it was originally designed — in cooperation with The Health Collaborative — to improve health outcomes for those at the highest risk for chronic disease and also get more people to seek out the medical services they needed.

Now called the Regional Engagement to Advance Community Health Partnership — or REACH for short — leaders hope to expand the services to more people.

“The name change from the Community Health Worker Project to REACH is intentional,” said Julie Brown, a leader of REACH and director of advanced learning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. “REACH is a strategic effort to bring disparate and siloed providers together, creating a system of care that drives positive population health outcomes at a reduced cost, improving the quality of life for everyone.”

The program will continues to try to break down the barriers that prevent people from getting the health services they should receive and make sure there's a system of care for "equitable access to all residents in the region," a news release stated.

