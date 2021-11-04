Name change and $6.3 million grant hopes to boost health of Dan River Region residents

An organizational name change and a $6.3 million grant infusion from the Danville Regional Foundation comes in hopes to expand on efforts to boost the health of residents in Southern Virginia.
Formerly known as the Community Health Worker Project, it was originally designed — in cooperation with The Health Collaborative — to improve health outcomes for those at the highest risk for chronic disease and also get more people to seek out the medical services they needed.
Now called the Regional Engagement to Advance Community Health Partnership — or REACH for short — leaders hope to expand the services to more people.
“The name change from the Community Health Worker Project to REACH is intentional,” said Julie Brown, a leader of REACH and director of advanced learning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. “REACH is a strategic effort to bring disparate and siloed providers together, creating a system of care that drives positive population health outcomes at a reduced cost, improving the quality of life for everyone.”
The program will continues to try to break down the barriers that prevent people from getting the health services they should receive and make sure there's a system of care for "equitable access to all residents in the region," a news release stated.
Since the original project started in 2017, it served more than 1,040 clients with 674 graduates, connecting 38% with a primary care physician and 76% with a specialty doctor, officials said in a news release. As a credited success for the initiative, the emergency department at Sovah Health-Danville saw a 59% drop in what's known as superusers, those residents who go to the emergency room at least five times in a year.
REACH also plans to provides holistic support through the clinical community paramedic role and the non-clinical community health workers. Those workers "address the social determinants of health," the release stated.
The grant helps to add nine new positions that include five new community health workers, three new community paramedics and a program assistant. These new hires will work with current staff and leadership.
I addition, REACH’s expanded systems-based approach will include nine partners, an increase from the original four previously. The Institute will serve as administrator and fiscal agent, joined by Piedmont Access to Community Health Services, Gateway Health, Sovah Health-Danville, Compassion Healthcare, the Danville Life Saving Crew, Pittsylvania County EMS, Caswell County (North Carolina) EMS, Danville Pittsylvania Community Services and Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, the release stated.
The partners will aid with data integration, alignment of resources and coordinated communication.
Workforce development also is an aspect of the new partnership. That includes state certification of the community health worker position, training options and career pathway progression opportunities.