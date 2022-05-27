National animal shelter advocate brings fundraising tour back to Danville

An animal shelter advocate who travels the nation raising money for local organizations is bringing his tour to Danville again next week.

Kris Rotonda, of Jordan’s Way, will host a live Facebook event to his social media followers from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Danville Area Humane Society. The local humane society also will broadcast the event via Facebook.

When Rotonda brought fundraising efforts to Danville in 2020, it raised more than $17,000 for the local public animal shelter.

That money went toward the April Hogan Shelter Animal Fund, named after a longtime shelter manager. It contains money needed to help with medical or health issues for certain animals before they are ready to be adopted, Paulette Dean, the executive director of the Danville Area Humane Society, said in 2020.

“When we received a telephone call from the Jordan’s Way organization, informing us that the Danville Area Humane Society had been chosen for a return visit, we were very grateful," Dean said. "The money raised during the first event has enabled us to provide veterinary treatment for shelter animals who would otherwise not be adoptable.”

While funding is steady — mainly due to large donations — more animals are coming into the shelter.

"Our intake numbers are very high this year," Dean told the Register & Bee on Friday. "We remain open-admission and that is a challenge as desperate people contact us for help with animals that have been turned away by limited-admission managed intake shelters."

“Rotonda has a high energy event planned," Kathy Contratto, president of the humane society board, said in a statement. "We invite everyone to join the event and we promise to help animals with the money raised.”

In addition to funding, Dean said the local group could use more volunteers to help out with events and help socialize shelter animals. the next volunteer orientation is planned at 4 p.m. Thursday.

"We also need foster homes for kittens especially," Dean said.

To learn more, visit the Jordan’s Way Facebook page.

