Nearly 200 Pittsylvania County voters cast their ballots at ag complex in Chatham on Friday

About 200 Pittsylvania County voters showed up at the Olde Dominion Agriculture Complex in Chatham to vote early when no-excuse, in-person absentee voting began Friday.

"It was more than I expected for the first day," said Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee.

To accommodate an expected increase in mail-in voting and no-excuse, in-person absentee voting through the end of next month, Keesee's office hired 20 temporary employees and set up a satellite office at the complex on U.S. 29 in Chatham.

A total of 189 people came out in Danville on Friday, Danville Registrar Peggy Petty said Sunday.

The county also mailed out 3,145 vote-by-mail ballots Friday, Keesee said. Petty said Danville has mailed 3,426 so far.

Voters now have through Oct. 31 to vote early and in person in this year's election.

"We're asking that they [voters] be respectful of other voters and wear masks," Petty said last week.

Local voters are electing the next president, a U.S. senator and one member of congress, and in Danville there's a hot-button referendum on whether or not the city should allow a casino to set up shop.