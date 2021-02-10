Nearly 800 Pittsylvania County Schools teachers, staff members roll up sleeves for COVID-19 vaccine

CHATHAM — On Wednesday morning, an estimated 550 Pittsylvania County Schools teachers and staff members received their first dose of the vaccine during a distribution event at Chatham Middle School.
Combined with the 255 staff members who received their first shots a week ago at the same location, the county school division managed in the span of two weeks to fulfill all of the requests from the roughly 800 employees who wished to receive a vaccine, said Assistant Superintendent for Administration Steven Mayhew.
There are 1,500 employees in Pittsylvania County Schools.
That figure does not include the number of employees who may have received the vaccine elsewhere — such as through a primary care doctor or at another community vaccine event — so the true number of vaccinated employees is certainly higher.
Deborah Miller, a retired teacher who now coaches and still works with students and teachers at Gretna Middle School, left Wednesday’s clinic thankful that she was able to receive the vaccine.
“I think the vaccine was very much needed,” she said. “We need to nip this [virus] in the bud. It’s been with us for quite a while now.”
Brandon Hopkins, a third grade teacher at Gretna Elementary, exited the clinic with a similar gratefulness for the chance to finally get vaccinated.
“It provides an extra layer of protection, even with the social distancing and masking,” Hopkins said of why he made the decision. “It makes you feel more comfortable.”
Mark Newman, a seventh grade pre-algebra teacher at Chatham Middle School, said getting vaccinated in the school building where he works made him feel more comfortable about the whole process. He added that he hopes the vaccinations continue so that the process of teaching could soon return to normal.
“I just felt like it would be the safest thing to do,” Newman said of receiving the vaccine. “I believe the vaccine is safe, and I think if we get teachers vaccinated, it’ll be a better opportunity to get the students back in the classroom as quickly as possible.”
In Danville Public Schools, the district is keeping an exact count of how many employees receive the vaccine regardless of where they get their shots.
As of Wednesday morning, 203 DPS employees have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, said Anne Moore-Sparks, the school division’s community outreach and business partnership specialist. There are about 1,100 employees for Danville Public Schools.
An additional 100 are currently scheduled to receive the vaccine at a clinic Saturday alongside employees from the city, but Moore-Sparks said that number is subject to fluctuate depending on how many more register before then or how many do not show up for their appointment.